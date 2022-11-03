New Report: Pre-appointment hearing for Chair of Health Services Safety Investigations Body

Committee approves appointment of first Chair of strengthened patient safety body

MPs have confirmed the appointment of Dr Ted Baker as the Chair of the new Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB).

HSSIB’s establishment as an independent statutory body follows concerns raised about NHS investigations by a number of reports into patient safety in the NHS, such as the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.

HSSIB will begin operating in April 2023 as an arm’s length body, intended to allow investigations to be carried out independently from the NHS and government. It will replace HSIB, the body that is currently responsible for investigations into patient safety incidents in England.

Its extended remit will cover healthcare provided in the independent sector. It will also have powers to require people and organisations to cooperate with patient safety investigations.

Dr Ted Baker was Chief Inspector of Hospitals at the Care Quality Commission between 2017 and 2022.

Member's comment

Health and Social Care Committee member Rachael Maskell said:

“Dr Ted Baker has demonstrated his commitment to improving patient safety and we found him to be an excellent candidate for this important new role.

“We note his intention at HSSIB to establish a culture that will learn from investigations when things have gone wrong rather than looking for someone to blame.

“We wish him well in his desire for this new body to become the leading authority on patient safety investigations and one that will recognise the importance of listening to patients and to staff.”

