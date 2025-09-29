Natural England
|Printable version
New report reveals how to tackle climate change through nature
The programme used new technology to give unprecedented insight into how we can manage landscapes.
- Projects see 800 hectares of habitat created, 95,000 trees planted, 16km hedgerows restored
- 3D laser scans reveal hedgerows store as much carbon as some woodlands
A pioneering government-led programme has driven forward our understanding of how to tackle climate change through nature-based solutions, particularly the power of soil fungi and the role hedgerows can play in absorbing carbon.
Scientific advancements achieved through the programme include new methods for measuring carbon in hedgerows using 3D laser scanning. This non-destructive method allows for large-scale estimation of carbon held within hedgerows which revealed hedgerows rival woodlands in carbon sequestration, helping us to gain a better understanding of how they can help in the effort to tackle the climate crisis.
Projects funded through the programme also revealed how fungi can be used as an indicator species for how much carbon is stored in soil, and how species rich grassland can take up significant amounts of carbon while supporting important wildlife.
The Nature Returns programme, led by Natural England in partnership with the Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, has demonstrated how nature-based solutions can address the climate emergency and drive sustainable economic growth.
Over four years, six Local Partnership Projects across England have planted over 95,000 trees and shrubs, restored 16 kilometres of hedgerows, and improved 2.5 kilometres of watercourses.
Dr Pete Brotherton, Natural England’s Director of Science and Climate Change, recently said:
“Nature is fundamental to all of our lives. Well-designed nature-based solutions championed through this programme show how we can help tackle the climate crisis whilst bolstering efforts to help nature recover across our landscapes and deliver growth.”
Chris Waterfield, Carbon and Water Advisor at Forestry Commission at the Forestry Commission recently said:
“Understanding more about our environment is key to the effort to protect, restore and create habitats, along with all of the benefits that they offer to communities.
“The rich variety of projects and research enabled through Nature Returns will help us make strides forward in adapting to climate change and preserving some of our most important habitats whilst also looking at novel ways to bring additional funding to the table.”
The programme pioneered new approaches to green finance, working with partners to develop blended funding models that combine public and private investment. This work is crucial for scaling up nature-based solutions and opening up new funding opportunities for nature.
Projects have also delivered practical flood management benefits, with interventions including the installation of leaky dams that reduced peak water flows by 12% in Plymouth’s Seaton Valley, helping protect communities from flooding whilst restoring natural habitats.
Beyond environmental benefits, Nature Returns has seen communities getting involved to restore nature. Over 7,000 people joined in community activities and volunteering, with more than 400 volunteer days recorded.
Looking ahead, the programme will continue monitoring sites for ten years to track long-term changes in carbon storage and biodiversity. The lessons learned will inform the development of England’s forthcoming Land Use Framework and support the scaling up of nature-based solutions across the country.
Notes to Editors
- The Nature Returns programme was funded by HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund as well as Defra’s Net Zero Research and Development budget, demonstrating how cross-government collaboration can deliver solutions to climate challenges whilst driving sustainable economic growth.
- The Nature Returns Summary Report is available here: Nature Returns Programme
- The six Local Partnership Projects were located across England: Exmoor (National Trust), Northumberland (Groundwork North East & Cumbria), Plymouth (Plymouth City Council), Derbyshire (Derbyshire Wildlife Trust), Oxfordshire-Buckinghamshire (Freshwater Habitats Trust), and Gloucestershire
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-report-reveals-how-to-tackle-climate-change-through-nature
