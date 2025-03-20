Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
New Report reveals young people nearly fives time more likely to be put out of work
New Keep Britain Working Review report reveals an increase of 1.2 million young people with work limiting health conditions
- Nearly 1 in 4 people out of work due to ill health are under 35 – underlining the need for government’s employment and welfare reforms
- Government to consider independent recommendations on partnering with employers to keep young people in work
- Follows sweeping package of welfare to reforms to unlock work and boost living standards as part of the government’s Plan for Change
Young people with mental health conditions are nearly five times more likely to be economically inactive compared to others in their age group, according to new analysis published today [Thursday 20 March] by the Keep Britain Working Review.
Statistics in the report also show around a quarter of those who are economically inactive due to ill-health are under the age of 35 – illustrating how early barriers are impacting many of those who may be beginning their work journey or developing.
The findings are part of the review’s Discovery Phase report, as former John Lewis boss Sir Charlie Mayfield examines the factors behind spiralling levels of inactivity, and how government and businesses can work together to tackle the issue.
The Keep Britain Working Review was announced as part of the Get Britain Working White Paper which set out the biggest employment reforms for a generation to get Britain working and unlock growth as part of the plan for change. It also includes plans for overhauling job centres, empowering mayors and local areas to tackle inactivity, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so all young people are either earning or learning
Today’s report sets out the economic inactivity challenges facing the UK and how this compares to other countries. It finds that:
-
There are 8.7 million people in the UK with a work-limiting health condition, up by 2.5 million (41 per cent) over the last decade, including 1.2 million 16 to 34-year-olds and 900,000 50 to 64-year-olds
-
These figures show young people (16 to 34-year-olds) with mental health conditions are 4.7 times more likely to be economically inactive than their cohort
-
Those who are out of work for less than a year are five times more likely to return to work compared to those who are out of work longer
The report also highlights the potential economic benefit of better prevention, retention and rapid rehabilitation: it finds that tackling sickness absence and ill-health related economic inactivity through these measures could be worth £150 billion a year to the economy.
Chair of the independent review, Sir Charlie Mayfield, said:
Our initial report published today confirms the scale of rising economic inactivity and what’s driving it. It underlines the urgency that we tackle this challenge by improving prevention and retention of those in work and by creating better pathways back into work for those who are economically inactive.
It’s a problem that can and must be addressed by government and employers together. Even at this initial stage of the review, we have found inspiring examples of employers making a difference that’s literally life changing for some people. We need more of these on a greater scale and, in the next stages of the review, we will be engaging with many organisations to establish how that can be achieved.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, said:
We must do far more to help people stay in work and get back quickly if they fall out. That’s why, as part of the reforms in our Pathways to Work Green Paper and our Plan for Change, we are making a decisive shift towards prevention and early intervention.
We want to help more employers to offer opportunities for disabled people, including through measures such as reasonable adjustments, and we are consulting on reforming Access to Work so it is fit for the future.
I want to thank Sir Charlie for this report. It shows the potential for what government and employers can do together to create healthier, more inclusive workplaces, so we build on the great work some businesses are already doing.
Separate research also suggests that if the UK could reduce the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training by a third, to match Germany’s rate, UK GDP could increase by 1.8% in the long-term (equivalent to £38 billion) – underpinning why health and disability reform to get Britain working is central to unlocking growth and delivering on the Plan for Change.
The government has already hit the ground running on prevention to address the mental health challenges young people are facing and ensure they get the treatment they need. This includes investing £26 billion in the NHS, including in mental health services and recruiting an additional 8,500 mental health workers across child and adult services to reduce delays and provide faster treatment.
We have already helped almost 70,000 people with mental health issues back into employment last year as part of the expansion of the Talking Therapies programme, up more than 60% on the year before and we are continuing to expand the programmes so more people can benefit from treatment.
The report sets out the main areas for the next stage of engagement – where in the coming months written submissions and face-to-face engagements with businesses and stakeholders will gather evidence to develop recommendations to come in Autumn.
The government has also put in place measures to make work pay and more secure, to help keep more people in work and support employers with retention.
This includes through the Employment Rights Bill which will strengthen workers’ rights protections, including expanding Statutory Sick Pay to 1.3 million of the lowest earners who previously received nothing, ensuring employees have the right to payments from the first day they are ill – so no one has to choose between their health or staying in work.
We are also increasing the National Living Wage from April, benefiting 3 million of the lowest paid full-time workers by up to £2,500 and introducing a Youth Guarantee to ensure every young person is either learning or earning.
This Discovery report comes as the Work and Pensions Secretary set out the largest welfare reforms for a generation this week to help those sick and disabled people who can work into jobs - backed by £1 billion investment.
This includes consulting on delaying access to the health top up in Universal Credit until someone is aged 22, with savings reinvested into work support and training opportunities through the Youth Guarantee.
These range of measures also include scrapping the controversial Work Capability Assessment that drives people into dependency and introducing the biggest package of new employment support including an early support conversation to stop an inactivity spiral.
The new measures are designed to ensure a welfare system that is fit for purpose and available for future generations – opening up employment opportunities, boosting economic growth and tackling the spiralling benefits bill, while also ensuring those who cannot work get the support, they need as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
This will end years of inaction, which has led to one in eight young people not currently in work, education or training and 2.8 million people economically inactive due to long term sickness – one of the highest rates in the G7.
All this has driven the spiralling benefits bill, forecast to reach £70 billion a year of spending on health and disability benefits for working age people by the end of the decade, or more than £1 billion a week.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-report-reveals-young-people-nearly-fives-time-more-likely-to-be-put-out-of-work
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Almost two million people on Universal Credit not supported to look for work13/03/2025 16:15:00
Number of people on the highest rate of Universal Credit with no support to look for work has almost quadrupled since the pandemic
Government bolsters employment support to unlock work for sick and disabled people06/03/2025 11:05:00
Work will be unlocked for thousands of sick and disabled people through new measures that will bolster the support offered in Jobcentres and make the welfare system more sustainable, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced today [Thursday 06 March].
Changes to sick pay will help people stay in work and grow economy05/03/2025 16:05:00
More than one million working people across the UK will see a rise in living standards thanks to improvements to Statutory Sick Pay, ministers have announced today.
Nearly fifty thousand extra pensioners receiving vital Pension Credit support following surge in claims processed27/02/2025 15:10:00
New figures published today [Thursday 27 February] show a significant spike in Pension Credit applications following a DWP campaign to boost uptake, the highest since comparisons began in 2020.
Powers for landlords to collect rent from benefit payments to be re-examined27/02/2025 12:10:00
A controversial system that automatically approves landlord requests to deduct tenants’ benefits to pay rent arrears and ongoing rent payments is being re-examined, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced recently [Tuesday 25 February].
Skills and Training Scheme expanded to help 100,000 people into work26/02/2025 12:05:00
Over 100,000 people looking for work to benefit from tailored training next year, providing employers with work-ready recruits.
Scottish Secretary reacts to Labour Market Stats18/02/2025 15:14:00
Today’s figures show there are 77,000 workers in Scotland on zero-hours contracts, who will benefit from increased job security thanks to UK Government
Jobs on wheels: Mobile Jobcentre vans deliver work support directly to local communities in drive to boost employment11/02/2025 11:20:00
New scheme comes as part of the government’s drive to help people back into work and kickstart economic growth under its Plan for Change
New survey suggests benefits system is letting down people with mental health conditions who want to work06/02/2025 13:10:00
Many sick and disabled people say they want to work to help boost their living standards – but aren’t given the right support, according to new data published on Time to Talk day today [6 February].