techUK
|Printable version
New report sets out how the UK can accelerate the growth and resilience of its cyber security sector
The Cyber Growth Action Plan has been published.
Commissioned by Imperial College London’s Centre for Sectoral Economic Performance (CSEP) and the University of Bristol, the Cyber Growth Action Plan sets out the roadmap for the UK to reinforce its position as a global leader in cyber resilience and innovation. Laid before Parliament as a Command Paper, the report will feed into the Growth pillar of the UK’s National Cyber Strategy which is currently undergoing a refresh.
What’s the focus of the report?
The report focuses on the growth of the UK cyber security sector, while paying attention to resiliency and value for money. The stated aim is to grow a thriving cyber security sector that enables the UK to be the safest country online, whilst recognising a persistent challenge: that those who make purchasing decisions often do not see why they should be investing in cyber security.
It follows the identification of Cyber as a frontier technology in the Digital and Technologies sector plan of the UK’s Industrial Strategy. With all organisations depending more on digital infrastructures, cyber resilience is critical to enabling all sectors of the economy to grow. This wider economic growth, in turn, should help to fuel innovation and growth in the cyber sector.
What does the report call for?
The Cyber Growth Action plan puts forward 9 recommendations and 24 associated suggestions which outline actions for all parts of the UK cyber ecosystem including government and industry. Broadly, these focus on:
- Curating the UK’s cyber culture to drive growth and public participation in cyber skills and innovation.
- Putting leadership in the right places with industry-led national and place-based cyber growth roles.
- Building on the UK’s places of cyber strength to collaborate on sensitive topics, chosen technology areas and make time to create and anticipate cyber futures.
Further, the report emphasises the need for two core shared principles to underpin the recommendations – (1) to act as one team (industry, government, academia, investors, and civil society coming together to grow the UK’s cyber sector); and (2) to both recognise and act upon the connections between cyber growth, resilience and value for money.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/new-report-sets-out-how-the-uk-can-accelerate-the-growth-and-resilience-of-its-cyber-security-sector.html
Latest News from
techUK
NCSC shares update on Post-Quantum Cryptography pilot scheme02/10/2025 16:25:00
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reopened applications for its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) pilot scheme, designed to assure consultancies that meet its standards for PQC readiness.
UK’s Failure to Prevent Fraud: What you Need to Know01/10/2025 14:20:00
What the New Corporate Criminal Offence Means for Businesses
techUK responds to autonomous vehicle consultations01/10/2025 11:25:00
techUK has responded to the first two of a series of consultations from the government on the future regulatory framework for the rollout of self-driving vehicles in the UK.
Public Sector Procurement Landscape 202529/09/2025 16:25:00
Insights from techUK’s Local Public Services Committee Buyer and Supplier Surveys.
techUK Reaction: UK Government Announces Mandatory Digital ID Scheme26/09/2025 11:25:00
The UK government recently announced plans to roll out a free digital ID scheme, branded BritCard, for all UK citizens and legal residents.
Why government must support universities to deliver on tech, innovation and growth24/09/2025 16:10:00
techUK discusses why addressing the challenges facing higher education matter for UK tech.
UK-US Tech Prosperity Deal – What is it and what it means for tech22/09/2025 16:25:00
On 18 September 2025, the UK and United States published a Memorandum of Understanding called the Technology Prosperity Deal, committing the two governments to deepen cooperation in a range of science and technology areas.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies18/09/2025 15:05:00
See upcoming events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…