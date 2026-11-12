New report shows progress in cutting levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in England’s rivers

Scientists find levels of two key forever chemicals in rivers have fallen by 30% and 29%.

Levels of two ‘forever chemicals’, PFOS and PFOA, in England’s rivers and freshwater fish have fallen significantly over the past 10 years, according to a new Environment Agency report, which says restrictions and targeted action from government have helped.

PFAS are a large group of chemicals used in a wide range of products and industrial processes. They are often called ‘forever chemicals’ because many break down very slowly over hundreds of years and can build up in the environment over time.

The new PFAS sources, pathways & environmental data report published today (Thursday 12 November) updates the Environment Agency’s 2021 assessment, providing an updated picture of these persistent substances in the environment. It also draws on a much larger body of environmental data and advances in monitoring and analysis.

It found that, between 2016 and 2025, levels of PFOS in English rivers fell by around 30% and PFOA by 29%. Meanwhile PFOS concentrations in freshwater fish declined by approximately 49%.

These significant reductions in the environment show that regulatory action including by the government, such as the controls and restrictions on the chemicals PFOS and PFOA, can lead to measurable reductions of key legacy PFAS. However, the report found the presence of PFAS continues to be widespread, reflecting decades of historic use and continued releases from some sources.

The findings will support delivery of the UK’s first ever PFAS Plan, which the Government published earlier this year to better protect the nation and environment from these persistent chemicals.

Tackling one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, the Plan sets out future direction to better understand where these chemicals are coming from, how they spread and how to reduce exposure to them.

The Environment Agency’s Chief Scientist, Dr Robert Bradburne said:

Our understanding of PFAS has advanced significantly since 2021. We can now monitor a much wider range of these chemicals with greater accuracy, giving us a clearer picture of where they are found and how they behave in the environment. The reductions in some older PFAS are encouraging, but there is more to do. This evidence will help us identify where further action is needed and support effective, proportionate decisions to protect the environment.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:

We are acting to crack down on forever chemicals through tougher rules on their use, updated guidance, widespread monitoring, and support for safer alternatives. I welcome the findings of this report, and this government is determined to reduce exposure to these chemicals for the public and the environment.

Dr David Megson, Reader in Chemistry and Environmental Forensics at Manchester Metropolitan University, said:

It’s brilliant to see how far we have come in the last 10 years, and this report shows what great progress has been made. There is now data from thousands of samples, and this will be essential in helping us understand the state of our environment when it comes to PFAS. Positive trends indicate that levels of legacy PFAS are declining, but this report can be used to identify and target the worst areas of PFAS pollution so we can further accelerate work. I am also delighted to see the Environment Agency investigating and embracing emerging advanced analytical techniques that consider total PFAS and non-targeted analysis. This will help get us ahead of the PFAS problem as we will be able to see emerging trends and act before it’s too late. There is a lot to do, and this report provides an essential foundation to support investigations to make the polluters pay for any damage they have caused.

Key actions from the PFAS Plan included improved testing and monitoring of England’s estuaries and coastal waters and developing safer alternatives to everyday items like water-repellent clothing and footwear. A new website will also be published to raise the public’s understanding as well as developing new guidance for regulators and industries to address legacy PFAS pollution on contaminated land.

Further work includes a possible restriction on the use of forever chemicals in firefighting foams, and legislating to prohibit further persistent organic pollutants.

The Environment Agency now has one of the most advanced PFAS monitoring capabilities in the world with the expanded monitoring programme covering rivers, lakes, groundwater, estuaries, coastal waters, and landfill leachate. It also looks at a wider range of PFAS, including newer substances and chemicals that can break down into PFAS of greater concern.

The Environment Agency will continue to expand its evidence base on PFAS and similar chemicals through research into airborne monitoring, water thresholds and potential PFAS replacements, helping inform future policy, regulation, and targeted intervention to help drive action where it can make the greatest difference.