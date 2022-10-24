New report shows scale of UK Government promotion of Scotland abroad

The UK Government’s extensive overseas network is working tirelessly to promote Scotland around the world. From international security to trade and culture, the UK Government’s international departments and agencies are securing the interest of all parts of the United Kingdom.

The scale of the UK Government’s activity is set out in a submission to the Scottish Affairs Committee from Scottish, Foreign and International Trade ministers.

That support includes one of the world’s largest diplomatic networks, committed to promoting Scottish interests across foreign policy, security, defence, international trade, investment, culture, education, and the arts - as well as vital consular assistance.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Across our entire network of 282 missions in 180 countries and territories, British diplomats represent the interests of the whole United Kingdom, generating trade and investment and proudly promoting Scotland’s rich culture and heritage. The UK’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council and our leading position in NATO, the G7, the G20 and other global organisations enable us to drive forward the agenda on vital issues that matter to everyone in the UK, including Ukraine, climate change and human rights. The FCDO’s joint HQ in East Kilbride has almost 1,000 staff who are at the heart of shaping and delivering UK foreign policy as a force for good in the world.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

The UK Government acts on behalf of the entire country, representing the interests of all parts of the United Kingdom, right around the world. Scotland benefits hugely from the scale of our international engagement. International relations and development, defence and regulation of international trade, are reserved matters. The UK Government takes seriously its duty and responsibilities in representing Scotland abroad. The UK Government works around the world to promote and protect the economic interests of Scotland, including securing foreign investment and helping Scottish businesses expand their exports markets. And of course, people in Scotland benefit from and contribute to the UK’s leading international voice on the world stage – including through membership of international organisations such NATO.

Minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands said:

The Department for International Trade is working tirelessly to boost Scotland’s economic interests. Our worldwide footprint offers Scottish businesses access to support and opportunities across the globe, and allows us to sell Scotland as a destination for foreign investment. And through free trade agreements we’re opening up international markets to Scottish good and services. We’ll continue these efforts and work closely with Scottish Development International and the Scottish Government to promote Scottish interests overseas.

The UK Government submission is in response to the Scottish Affairs Committee’s call for evidence for its inquiry into Promoting Scotland Internationally. The UK Government submission is available here:

