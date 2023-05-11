NCFE
|Printable version
New report unpicks the use of digital badges within assessment
A new report investigating the impact of replacing marks with digital badges has been released following a year-long study.
The following news story was originally published on FE News on 10 May 2023.
Funded through the educational charity NCFE’s Assessment Innovation Fund, the pilot project by the University of Newcastle Australia set out to explore the positives and negatives of the approach on courses within an initial teacher education programme.
The findings show that awarding digital badges has considerable potential to improve the student experience when it comes to engaging with feedback, linking work in specific assignments to career goals and outcomes, and even reducing grade anxiety and increasing student self-confidence.
However, it was also shown that these benefits can be overshadowed by student anxiety and dissatisfaction if the badging system is not properly conceptualised and executed.
James Goulding, Acting Project Lead at the University of Newcastle Australia, said:
“Assessment can be an emotional experience for educators and learners alike, with students sometimes perceiving results as a personal reflection on of themselves. To encourage deep learning, students need to be provided with opportunities to demonstrate learning outcomes.
“The digital badges project afforded an opportunity for researchers at the University of Newcastle, Australia to trial awarding micro-credentials to students based on assessments where the criteria is linked directly to the professional standards that all graduating initial teacher education students are expected to meet.
“Awarding digital badges was designed to encourage students to focus on their written feedback—the qualitative aspect of their assessment – rather than simply look at their raw mark and move onto the next assessment task. However, there were limitations, including increasing student uncertainty about their progress in the course and increased staff workload.”
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/digital-badges-in-assessment-aif/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
How to create a strong password (and keep away the hackers!)09/05/2023 11:15:00
Passwords – they’re something that we all need, as well as something that we’ve all struggled with creating, remembering and forgetting.
An ancient spectacle for a modern world: which traditions will we see at the coronation?05/05/2023 14:15:00
In a magnificent procession last week, the Stone of Scone – or the Stone of Destiny – arrived at Westminster Abbey from Edinburgh castle, one of the oldest fortified castles in Europe.
How T Level students are shaping the future of learning using virtual reality02/05/2023 16:15:00
One of the things that I love the most about working in innovation is witnessing pioneering new technology come to life – from the page, through to the prototype. So, you can imagine how thrilled I was when Calderdale College in Halifax invited colleagues from our Innovation and Investments and our Learning and Technology Resources teams to attend a virtual reality (VR) testing day earlier this month!
New youth work qualification launches for professionals working with young people28/04/2023 16:15:00
A brand new youth work qualification has been launched offering professional development opportunities for individuals working with young people, including social workers, police officers, teachers, and emergency service workers.
Why even movie stars need maths24/04/2023 11:15:00
In this article which was recently featured in FE News, David Redden explains why having a spotlight on maths can be an opportunity to ensure people are equipped with the essential skills they need to thrive.
How I turned my passion for the environment into a career in sustainability20/04/2023 14:15:00
Laura McGrath is the Director of Sustainability and Community at Shelborn Asset Management and looks after four business parks across England and Scotland.
£200K assessment innovation fund opens for next round of applications18/04/2023 11:05:00
charitable fund offering up to £200K to help develop new and innovative approaches to assessment has opened for new applications.
What is Gateway in an apprenticeship?04/04/2023 14:15:00
Whether you’re a training provider, college, employer, or a current or aspiring apprentice, you’ll likely have come across the term ‘Gateway’ in relation to reaching the final assessment stage of an apprenticeship.
Almost half of children missing out on trips and outings outside of school due to cost of living pressures28/03/2023 15:15:15
Rampant prices and cost of living pressures have led to nearly half of children missing out on trips and outings outside of school, with parents also unable to able to afford educational resources and extra-curricular activities.