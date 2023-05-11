New report unpicks the use of digital badges within assessment

A new report investigating the impact of replacing marks with digital badges has been released following a year-long study.

The following news story was originally published on FE News on 10 May 2023.

Funded through the educational charity NCFE’s Assessment Innovation Fund, the pilot project by the University of Newcastle Australia set out to explore the positives and negatives of the approach on courses within an initial teacher education programme.

The findings show that awarding digital badges has considerable potential to improve the student experience when it comes to engaging with feedback, linking work in specific assignments to career goals and outcomes, and even reducing grade anxiety and increasing student self-confidence.

However, it was also shown that these benefits can be overshadowed by student anxiety and dissatisfaction if the badging system is not properly conceptualised and executed.

James Goulding, Acting Project Lead at the University of Newcastle Australia, said: