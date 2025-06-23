Monday 23 Jun 2025 @ 16:15
NCFE
New report urges urgent action to shape an education system that works for all learners

NCFE is proud to support the launch of a landmark new report recently (19 June) from the Foundation for Education Development (FED): National Education Futures 2025.  

Titled Education at the Crossroads: Shaping a System That Works for Everyone, the report represents the most extensive consultation on education in England in the past five years and sets out a bold, practical vision for long-term reform.  

Based on a wide-ranging programme of engagement – including surveys, roundtables, interviews, and regional listening events – the report reflects insights from across the education sector.  

This includes the voices of over 1,000 stakeholders such as educators, learners, parents, and policymakers. It offers a blueprint for a more inclusive, sustainable, and collaborative education system. As a committed partner of FED, NCFE has contributed to this vital work, helping to shape a future where every learner can thrive. 

“This is not a manifesto or a verdict, but a platform to support the government and the sector to act,” says Carl Ward, Chair of the Foundation for Education Development. “The goal is clear: to spark a national movement that embeds long-term planning at the heart of education policy and drives sustained improvement.” 

The report identifies three urgent, interconnected priorities: 

  • Inclusion – ensuring that every learner, regardless of background or need, is supported by a system designed for diversity, not conformity. 
  • The education workforce – building a profession that is valued, supported, and empowered to lead change. 
  • MAT, school and education partnerships – moving from isolated institutional performance to genuine system-wide collaboration. 

These priorities are backed by short, medium, and long-term actions, including the introduction of a National Inclusion Framework, a national strategy for professional development, and investment in local “community weavers” to strengthen partnerships. 

The report also marks the launch of the National Education Assembly (NEA) – a new, fully stakeholder-led platform to ensure all voices are heard in shaping national education policy. 

Carl Ward concludes: “Long-term planning is not optional; it is the foundation of excellence and equity. Let us ensure today’s learners and educators are part of shaping a system fit for tomorrow.” 

You can read the full report, Education at the Crossroads: Shaping a system that works for everyone, now.

 

