New reports examine impact of nuclear decommissioning in Scotland

Research offers a positive outlook for communities impacted by the decommissioning process.

A new study has revealed that Scotland’s £25 billion nuclear decommissioning programme could deliver significant long-term economic and social benefits at both national and local levels over the next 90 years and beyond.

The research – led by the National Decommissioning Centre (NDC), in collaboration with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) – has highlighted potential economy-wide gains in employment, skills development, household income and consumption offering a positive outlook for communities impacted by the decommissioning process.

The study has helped inform politicians and key policy makers on the opportunities and has contributed to the formation of a cross-party committee on nuclear decommissioning in the Scottish Parliament.

As one of the UK’s key nuclear decommissioning sites, Dounreay plays a crucial role in the NDA’s long-term efforts to safely decommission early nuclear facilities. It has been a stable employer since it was established in the 1950s but the decommissioning process brings uncertainty for the surrounding communities about the future.

Interviews were carried out with residents and stakeholders in Caithness and North Sutherland directly impacted by decommissioning at Dounreay. The responses were that the issues are compounded by underinvestment in essential infrastructure, rural depopulation, and remoteness. At the same time, the presence of the skilled workforce as well as the increased interest in the region’s renewable energy resources means that decommissioning can be a driver for building future skills and capacities for economic diversification and local resilience.

Heather Barton, Cross Industry Learning Manager at the NDA, recently said:

It has been great to engage with another area of the University of Aberdeen, the Just Transition Lab, through our partnership with the NDC. A real strength of working with the NDC is that there are numerous areas where we can collaborate to achieve our goals of decommissioning the UK’s nuclear sites safely, securely, sustainably and cost effectively. This study will help inform politicians and policy makers on key economic development opportunities and enable discussions around support for communities including skills and training.

