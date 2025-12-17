New research centre to help tackle historic gender health gap

Women will benefit from groundbreaking research and innovation designed to eliminate health inequalities at Wales’ first Women's Health Research Centre.

To mark the first anniversary of the landmark Women's Health Plan for Wales, First Minister Eluned Morgan and Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy met staff, researchers and the communities collaborating with them at the £3 million centre.

The research centre, led by Women's Health Research Wales, is designed to strengthen investment in women's health research, including representation in clinical trials.

The work covers prevention, early-onset conditions, rare diseases and care for under-served communities. Projects in development include exploring symptom reporting tools to help manage conditions such as diabetes, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, all have lacked focused research into the specific impact on women.

The team are also researching how chemicals in menstrual products might affect health; the best way of making sure young people stay active during periods, and the best pathways to make sure people with polycystic ovary syndrome don’t develop health conditions like diabetes and heart disease later in life.

Other research projects are exploring fertility issues, including a decision-making tool for women with kidney disease who are considering whether to have children.

And one project is working directly with women who are undergoing fertility treatment, investigating why this can lead to mental health issues such as PTSD. The aim is to create guidance to support trauma-informed fertility care.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

I am passionate about improving women’s healthcare. To do that, we must invest in research to gather the evidence we need. I am delighted to see how the Welsh Government’s £3 million investment, through Health and Care Research Wales, is supporting research based on the experiences of women. This will result in better care and better health outcomes for women. This innovative new research centre is a key part of the Women’s Health Plan and will help us better understand women's experiences. It will lead to more effective treatments and make sure that our health service delivers improved outcomes for women in Wales.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing said:

I'm thrilled the investment we’ve made in this research centre is resulting in projects in such important and under-researched areas of women’s health. The pioneering work I've heard about today in areas such as the impact of infertility on women's mental health is exactly what we want the Women’s Health Plan to influence and deliver. All this has been achieved in the first 12 months, I look forward to seeing what we can do in the next year.

Debbie Shaffer, founder and director of Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales and chair of Women’s Health Wales Coalition, said:

Research into health issues experienced by women throughout the life course is vital. By working co-productively, in partnership with women and communities, we have a fantastic opportunity to reduce health inequalities and improve treatment options and support. We look forward to helping facilitate more opportunities for those with lived experience, whose voices may not have been heard before, to get involved.

The Women's Health Plan for Wales was published in December 2024. It sets out a 10-year approach to improve the health outcomes for women in Wales and to ensure all women a