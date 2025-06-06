Welsh Government
New research finds strong trends towards Welsh language place names
Research on how property, street, and business names are changing across Wales shows a clear shift towards using Welsh language place names.
The report commissioned by the Welsh Government collected a wide range of valuable evidence, including:
- Local authorities received three times more applications for Welsh language street names than English language names between 2018 to 2023.
- Most changes to property names do not involve a change in the language of the property name.
- When they do change language, properties are at least three more likely to be renamed from English to Welsh than from Welsh to English.
- In all regions of Wales, more house names are changed from English to Welsh than Welsh to English.
- People report that Welsh house names give them “a sense of pride, place or nostalgia”.
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
“Place names help tell the story of who we are as a nation, and this new research helps us understand our linguistic landscape. I'm encouraged to see more people embracing Welsh property names, regardless of their background.”
The research focused primarily on property names, business names, and street names, with the need for further investigation into names for topographical features in the natural environment also highlighted.
As part of the Welsh Government's wider work to promote and celebrate Cymraeg and our culture, it has established a network of Cultural Ambassadors to support the language in their communities. The Cultural Ambassadors will be able to draw upon the List of Historic Place Names of Wales, which includes over 700,000 names and is funded by the Welsh Government.
Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
I’m proud to launch the gold level of our cultural ambassadors course, where people can learn more about the language and our culture online. The course includes modules on a range of topics including place names. If you want to support the Welsh language in your area, or know somebody who would be an ideal ambassador, then go for it.
