techUK
|Printable version
New research from Vodafone reveals the cost to businesses of having poor parental leave
Employers who do not offer sufficient parental leave risk losing top talent. Vodafone urges Government and employers to review parental leave policies and ensure they meet the expectations of younger workers.
Key findings:
- More than a third (37%) of people, and more than half (55%) of 18–34-year-olds, would be more likely to apply for a job if they knew the employer had good parental leave policies.
- More than one-in-10 people (12%), and one-in-four 18–34-year-olds (25%), have decided not to apply for a job because they thought the employer’s parental leave policies were inadequate.
- More than half (52%) of people, including two-thirds (64%) of those aged 18-34, agree that parental leave policies are a useful indication of whether an organisation is a good employer, even if they are not planning to have a baby themselves.
- Around one-in-10 people (9%) have turned down a job offer because they thought the employer’s parental leave policies were inadequate. This doubles to more than one-in-five (21%) 18–34 year-olds.
These findings clearly demonstrate the value of employers offering enhanced parental leave policies, and the positive impact this could have on attracting and retaining young talent and creating a better working environment for all employees.
The report makes recommendations for both the Government and employers on how to provide greater support for new parents and caregivers in the workplace. This includes advice on flexible working practices where possible, reviewing the effectiveness of shared parental leave, considering whether the statutory right to take up to two weeks of paternity leave is still fit for purpose and providing the digital tools for employers to support flexible working.
Vodafone’s Global Parental Leave Policy offers 16 weeks of fully paid leave to all non-birthing parents, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or length of service, allowing for more equitable caring responsibilities and minimising the impact on the careers of new parents.
The findings are part of a study – ‘Lost Connections: Supporting parents and caregivers in the workplace’ – commissioned by Vodafone, which argues that employers should be transparent about the benefits they offer to new and expectant parents and caregivers to ensure they attract and retain the top talent. Find out more.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/new-research-from-vodafone-reveals-the-cost-to-businesses-of-having-poor-parental-leave.html
Latest News from
techUK
Online Safety: A guiding hand for tech companies17/01/2022 16:25:00
Georgina Kon and Peter Church from Linklaters LLP consider Ofcom's approach to the VSP regime and how this may provide insight into how it might regulate the broader online safety regime.
Energy Digitalisation Taskforce publishes recommendations for a digitalised Net Zero energy system17/01/2022 15:10:00
A new report by the Energy Digitalisation Taskforce is recommending greater control for consumers over their data to build trust; plug-and-play options for innovators to enable interoperability with the energy system; and mandated carbon monitoring – as key drivers to accelerate Net Zero.
15% of UK businesses have adopted AI17/01/2022 11:25:00
A new report from DCMS shows that while over 430,000 businesses are already using AI, there is great potential for further growth.
Connected Home Technology in 202214/01/2022 16:25:00
What developments can we expect to see in the connected home sector in the year ahead?
techUK welcomes the launch of UK-India FTA negotiations14/01/2022 11:25:00
techUK welcomes the launch of UK-India FTA negotiations which was announced on 13th January.
Introducing techUK’s Advanced Communications Services Working Group13/01/2022 16:25:00
Over the past two years techUK’s 5G Ecosystem Working Group has focussed on explaining the benefits of 5G to industries where there are opportunities to deliver services more efficiently.
Consumer Tech Trends in 202213/01/2022 11:25:00
Round-up of the latest consumer tech innovations from CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
New hub launched to test AI standards13/01/2022 10:20:00
The Alan Turing Institute has been selected to lead a pilot AI Standards Hub, set to work closely with members of the AI community.