The Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) has published new research examining how awarding organisations are using digital technology in assessment and what's needed to support further innovation.

Developed in partnership with NCFE and Ufi VocTech Trust, Digital innovation in assessment: Insights from Awarding Organisations draws on sector survey and focus group evidence to explore how awarding organisations (AOs) are currently using technology and AI, their priorities for the future, as well as the barriers and enablers influencing adoption across the sector.

The findings show a sector with considerable ambition: 92% of respondents identified digital innovation in assessment as either a high or medium priority for the next three years. Future investment priorities are particularly focused on generative AI for item development, digital tools for assessment analytics, and AI assisted marking, with over 60% of respondents identifying these areas as priorities.

Yet the research also shows that innovation is not simply about adopting the latest technology uncritically, and it's clear the sector is innovating responsibly. Awarding organisations are primarily looking at how digital tools can strengthen existing assessment processes, improving efficiency, accessibility and flexibility while maintaining the quality and integrity of assessment.

AI provides a particularly important example. Focus group participants consistently described AI as a tool to support professional expertise rather than replace it. Human oversight remains central.

Dr Rebecca Conway, Director of Research and Innovation at NCFE, said: “At NCFE, we want innovation in assessment to make a real difference for learners and educators. This research shows the sector’s ambition to use technology, but also the practical barriers to making it work. By working together, we can test promising approaches, share evidence of what works and develop clear guidance so awarding organisations can innovate with confidence.”

The report also highlights the barriers that stand in the way of turning ambition into practice: 68% identified the cost of technology as a barrier, 58% highlighted learner digital access, 55% cybersecurity concerns and 50% provider digital access.

Findings suggest these challenges are interconnected, with successful implementation depending on organisational capacity and skills as well as the readiness of learners, providers and the wider system. There's also a challenge of knowledge and expertise, particularly when faced with fast moving technological developments. Nearly 40% of AO's identified internal staff capacity as a barrier.

The research identifies clear priorities for supporting the sector with digital innovation: 79% want clearer regulatory guidance, 76% further research into the effectiveness of digital technologies and 68% guidance for standards.

This is where the sector can lead – in creating opportunities for sharing best practice, supporting further research into use cases, and developing industry led guidance to support responsible innovation.

Read the research in full now at Digital innovation in assessment: Insights from Awarding Organisations.