Ofcom
|Printable version
New research on how UK adults navigate an increasingly online world
The way people use, think and feel about different types of media is constantly changing. In our latest media literacy research, we take a deep dive into how people across the UK are navigating an increasingly online world.
Published alongside our research into children’s online lives, this year’s study explores how adults across the UK feel about issues ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to the impact of being online on their mental health.
Here we outlined some of the headline findings from this year’s report.
- Adults more likely to trust ‘human’ content than AI, but can they tell the difference?
Our study shows those who are aware of AI would be more likely to trust an article written by a human, than something AI-generated. But only around a quarter of adults (27%) said they felt confident they could spot AI content online. In a controlled environment, most participants in our qualitative Adults’ Media Lives study were able to distinguish between real and AI-generated content, although many expressed concerns over how realistic the latter looked, and doubted that they would be able to spot fakes in the real world.
- More people feel using social media is good for their mental health.
While public debate is often focused on the potential negative impact of being online, around two fifths (39%) of adult using social media in our study said these sites or apps were positive for their mental health. This is up from 35% in 2022. And overall, the majority of users (56%) said the benefits of being on social media outweighed the risks – also up from 52% in 2022. The only age group where a majority did not agree with this was the over 65s.
- Some adults may be accidentally amplifying untrue stories when encountering them online.
Just under half of the social media users in our study (45%) said they had seen a deliberately untrue or misleading story on social media over the last year. Four in ten of those did not take any action as a result, while 14% shared the story further to alert others. But doing this can actually increase the risk to other people – exposing a wider audience to false information.
- Some find staying safe from scammers a challenge.
Most adults said they felt confident in being able to spot a suspicious email or text. But when presented with an example of a scam email, more than one in 10 (12%) responded in a way that could have exposed them to a scam. And a quarter of UK adults using online banking services admitted to using the same password in multiple places, rather than using unique passwords – potentially opening them up to becoming victims of fraud. Check out our tips for staying safe from scammers.
- A minority of UK households remain offline, while some adults rely on a smartphone for internet access.
Nearly all UK adults are online, but 6% of households still do not have internet access at home, a figure that has remained stable since 2021. And almost one in five adults (17%) rely solely on a smartphone to get online, rising to around three in ten of those coming from DE households.
Understanding the way people use different media and their ability to navigate the online world with confidence is a vital part of our Making Sense of Media (MSOM) programme to promote media literacy.
Alongside today’s research, we have also published our suite of best practice principles for Media Literacy by Design. Developed with the support and engagement of the academics, platforms and interest groups represented on our external working group, the principles highlight best practice for how online services can promote media literacy on their platforms.
Together with Ofcom’s Behavioural Insights experts and the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), we also conducted research to build evidence about on-platform interventions - including exploring prompts to encourage people to make an active choice about the content they see.
We invite all platforms interested in getting involved with this work or looking to demonstrate how they will use the principles, to get in touch with our MSOM team – makingsenseofmedia@ofcom.org.uk.
Find out more about our Making Sense of Media media literacy programme.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/new-research-on-how-uk-adults-navigate-an-increasingly-online-world
Latest News from
Ofcom
A window into young children’s online worlds19/04/2024 16:15:00
Infant school children are increasingly online and given more digital independence by parents, according to Ofcom’s annual study of children’s relationship with the media and online worlds.
'Let’s build a system to keep children safe online' – Meet Almudena Lara, child protection policy lead19/04/2024 10:20:00
Ofcom’s policy lead for the protection of children talks about tackling online harm at its roots.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed17/04/2024 14:05:00
Today we’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers.
Making mmWave spectrum available – updates on auction design16/04/2024 13:05:00
Ofcom has today provided updates on how it will make spectrum available in the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands – known as millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum.
Ensuring the quality of TV and on-demand access services16/04/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday announced changes to their Access Services Code and associated best practice guidelines, to improve the accessibility of TV and on-demand programmes for audiences.
Using research to guide our online safety work15/04/2024 13:25:00
Today we’re publishing our online safety research agenda, which sets out the areas of research that will help to inform and underpin our long-term work as the UK’s online safety regulator.
TalkTV must ensure potentially offensive comments are justified, warns Ofcom09/04/2024 13:05:00
We have today told TalkTV to take extra care to ensure that comments which have high risk of causing serious offence are justified and put into proper context.
Ofcom publishes its Plan of Work for 2024/2527/03/2024 16:25:00
Ofcom has yesterday published its Plan of Work for 2024/25, outlining its areas of focus for the next financial year.