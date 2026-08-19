New research reveals growing gap between parental confidence and children’s digital reality

Over a third of children talk or play online with people they have never met

91% of parents use monitoring tools — but 41% of children have tried to get around them

Our action boosts online protections for children, strategy update shows

Our new research reveals a significant gap between how much control parents believe they have over their children's online experiences and the reality of their children's digital lives.

Three new studies, published today, paint a picture of children living deeply digital lives from a young age, parents feeling overwhelmed, and children's digital lives becoming more complex as they get older.

The research is published alongside our latest children’s strategy update, which shows how regulatory action is securing practical changes to online services. Since April 2024, we estimate that improvements introduced across several high-profile platforms have helped protect close to five million child users.

The findings and update follow the launch of our Switched on to privacy campaignearlier this year, which offers parents the practical tools and guidance they need to start the conversation before risky habits take hold.

The scale of the challenge

An online survey of more than 4,000 children aged eight to 17 and their parents 1 found that over a third (36%) of children talk or play with people they only know online, or do not know at all — a figure that rises to 40% among 14–16 year-olds.

Over half of children (52%) said they would find a way to bypass age checks if they wanted to access a platform or service. That figure rises to 64% among children whose parent has previously helped them circumvent an age limit — and nearly a third (31%) of parents said they had done exactly that.

Even engaged parents may be missing the full picture

The research into parental use of controls adds an urgent note of caution for parents who believe they have already taken action. While 91% of parents reported using controls or monitoring tools, 41% of children said they had tried to circumvent them — and nearly half (49%) of those found it easy to do so.

The findings suggest that setting parental controls is an important step, but not a substitute for regular check-ins. The digital landscape children navigate shifts constantly, and the picture can change quickly.

The emotional reality for families

In-depth interviews with 30 children aged eight to 17 and their parents reveal the emotional complexity behind these statistics 2.

Meanwhile, many parents described feeling resigned rather than empowered — caught between wanting to give their children independence and a growing reliance on constant digital visibility for peace of mind 3.

The research found that location sharing has become something many families see as a "digital umbilical cord" - with data collection as a necessary trade-off for reassurance.

One boy agreed to sharing precise geolocation data with 141 vendors and 71 ad partners without understanding his actions:

“I just pressed consent…It’s just to get it away… I don’t know [what consent means], but I think it means close. It just stops it [the pop-up].” Theo (aged eight) 2.

Most parents found maintaining controls challenging, particularly as children grew older, more independent, and discovered new methods of circumvention 3.

Starting the conversation early

For parents of younger children, the statistics relating to older age groups carry an important message: the habits and norms children develop in their early years could shape how they navigate the internet as they get older. Waiting until secondary school to talk about online privacy may mean the conversation comes too late.

Katie Searle, ICO Director of Children’s Strategy, said:

“Children today are growing up in an extraordinary digital world, and it's completely understandable that many parents feel like they're one step behind. “The findings are clear: children who discuss online privacy with their parents on a weekly basis are more likely to feel that privacy settings keep them safe. Frequent, open conversation works. “Our Switched on to privacy campaign is here to help families find their footing - not by switching everything off, but by staying curious, staying connected, and checking in regularly.”

Our Switched on to privacy campaign offers parents a simple framework to get started: chat, choose, check - talk openly with your child about their online life, choose the right settings together, and check back in regularly as things change.

Our continued work to protect children

The research findings come as we update on the impact of our wider children’s code strategy, which continues to drive improvements in how online services protect children’s personal information.

Recent progress includes gaining commitments from Snapchat to strengthen age assurance measures to help prevent underage access; securing improvements to Snapchat and Instagram’s interactive map features so children can more clearly understand when they are sharing their location; and continuing scrutiny of popular mobile games.

Our work with EdTech providers has also led to significant improvements, with 98% of the 596 recommendations made to 28 providers acted upon.