New research reveals popular traybakes contain more sugar than an adult should eat in a day
Research by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), local councils and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has found that popular traybakes sold in cafés in Northern Ireland are high in sugar, saturated fat and calories – but that consumers are open to change.
Traybakes, like fifteens, caramel squares, and rocky roads, are a popular treat in Northern Ireland.
But research shows on average, a single traybake contains:
- 44g of sugar – more than the daily recommended sugar intake
- 13g of saturated fat – over half the daily saturated fat recommendation
- 484 calories – a quarter of a woman’s daily calorie recommendation.
However, there’s good news. Consumer feedback suggests that smaller traybakes, if priced appropriately, would be acceptable, which presents an opportunity for businesses to adapt.
Discussing the role that this research can play in shaping a healthier food environment Jennifer McGonagle, Senior Nutritionist at the FSA recently said:
Snacking is part of our daily eating habits and traybakes are a popular local snack in NI, but consumers may not be fully aware how much sugar, saturated fat or energy they contain. This research helps us understand what’s being sold and consumers views on portion size.
It also highlights that there’s an opportunity for businesses to help create a healthier food environment by offering smaller portions or reformulating recipes to reduce sugar, saturated fat and calories in their products.”
CAFRE is already helping local businesses reformulate products to make them healthier without compromising on taste or quality.
Peter Simpson, Head of Food Technology, from CAFRE recently said:
We can help businesses consider ways to reduce sugar, saturated fat, and calories in a variety of food products from breakfast goods to desserts.
With our food technology and science expertise, including our unique facility that is equipped with pilot food scale equipment, we’ve shown it’s possible to make healthier versions of indulgent products that still taste great."
Businesses can also use the FSA’s free online tool, MenuCal, to calculate the calorie content of products. The full research report can be found here (Opens in a new window).
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/new-research-reveals-popular-traybakes-contain-more-sugar-than-an-adult-should-eat-in-a-day-0
