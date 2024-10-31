New research reveals previously undiscovered 'witches marks' at Gainsborough Old Hall

Over the course of two years, long-time English Heritage volunteer, Rick Berry has discovered and mapped around 20 carvings at Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire, once visited by Henry VIII and his then Queen, Catherine Howard.

Research at Gainsborough Old Hall has revealed a staggering array of carved ritual protection, or apotropaic marks (sometimes called 'witches marks'), the most identified at any of our 400 sites.

Rare 'curse' inscriptions also found.

A wide range of designs have been found at Gainsborough, with a particular concentration of marks in the servants' wing.

Simple circles that seem to be missing the internal six-petal design of a daisy wheel or a hexafoil are among the marks found by Mr Berry. These were believed to trap demons.

Others include overlapping Vs or Marian marks, which are believed by some to call on the Virgin Mary for protection, and a pentangle, which (despite modern connotations) was originally used to protect against evil.

The research also revealed rare 'curse' inscriptions, which must have been made around the time William Hickman owned the property (from 1596), though they are more commonly associated with the Roman and Anglo-Saxon period.

In one inscription, Hickman's name is written upside down. The practice of defacing a name was widely believed to curse the named person and is something not seen before at an English Heritage site.

As well as the carvings, there are approximately 100 burn marks – once believed to protect against fire, making Gainsborough Old Hall one of the charity's most 'protected' sites.

English Heritage's Head of Collections, Kevin Booth, said, 'It's astonishing that centuries on, the amazing old buildings in our care still have secrets waiting to be discovered. The Old Hall has undoubtedly had a tumultuous past, not least under the ownership of the apparently unpopular William Hickman, but why it's the scene of quite such a high concentration of protective carvings remains a mystery.

'We have a great team of volunteers across the country and it is testament to Rick's passion for the place that these incredible protection marks have been found at Gainsborough.'

With more than 400 sites in its care, English Heritage will welcome thousands of visitors over the Halloween period, and these new findings at Gainsborough make the property a clear contender for the spookiest site of them all.

