New research reveals serious failings in South East Water’s response to winter disruption

Fewer than 1 in 10 affected customers were satisfied with how South East Water handled two major water supply disruptions last winter.

That is just one of the stark findings from a new report by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) and Ofwat, exploring customers’ experiences of the incidents that affected thousands of people across Kent and Sussex.

The research reveals the extent of the impact on customers and highlights significant failings in the company’s response, including serious issues with communication, bottled water provision and support for vulnerable customers.

Other key findings include:

Fewer than 1 in 10 affected customers were satisfied with the reliability of communications about the timescale to restore services

26% of customers affected in November-December 2025, increasing to 41% in January 2026, did not feel it was clear how to access water that was safe to drink

Over 40% of customers across both incidents did not believe the amount of water they were given at the stations was sufficient to meet their households’ needs

Around half of customers in vulnerable circumstances who were registered for Priority Services said they did not receive the support they expected

Around half of those affected say they now store bottled water at home in case of future incidents

Responding to the research findings, CCW’s Chief Executive, Mike Keil, said:

Our research lays bare the scale of disruption inflicted on the lives of tens of thousands of South East Water customers last winter. People understand that things can sometimes go wrong with their water and sewerage services, but they expect their water company to minimise the impact – not make it worse. With the right handling, companies can build trust during challenging incidents, but when the response falls short, it can make a bad situation even more difficult. Perhaps the most damaging legacy is the loss of confidence among some South East Water customers in the safety and reliability of their drinking water – despite the UK’s reputation for world-class tap water. We recognise South East Water has committed to strengthening the resilience of its services and improving support for customers, but the most recent heatwave disruption suggests the company remains a long way from getting a full grip of its network. The problems which have plagued the company in recent years point to deeper cultural issues that its new leadership must urgently address. Restoring consumer trust will require meaningful change, a sharper focus on customers’ needs and delivering on the commitments the company has made.

In February, customers serving on CCW’s new Water Voice consumer panels summoned South East Water to the first emergency Accountability Session, where they challenged the company’s leadership over its handling of the supply incident in Tunbridge Wells in November-December 2025.

Following the session, the company produced a panel-approved action plan to address the concerns raised by the panellists, including around compensation, incident planning and the visibility of senior leadership during incidents. CCW continues to track the company’s progress against these commitments.