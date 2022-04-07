Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
New research reveals stark differences in how communities in UK say they are faring
New research out today from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, shows the stark difference in how communities across the UK think they are faring compared to others.
The data shows significant contrasts in people’s perceptions of quality of life, opportunities, job and employment prospects and other key measures, such as health and wellbeing, based on geography, social class, education, levels of local deprivation and ethnicity.
The findings come from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Community Research Index - an annual survey of over 8,000 adults across the UK designed to find out how people feel about, and their ambitions for, their communities.
Overall, almost three quarters of people in the UK (72%) think their local community is faring well for quality of life compared to other communities. However, this jumps to 78% of people in the South West of England, but dips to 67% for those in the North West and North East, falling further to 62% for those living in the most deprived[1] areas of the UK.
When asked about life opportunities, those in higher social grades (ABC1) are more likely to say their community is faring well (76%) than those from lower grades (67%). Similarly, over half (56%) of people who went to university say their communities are doing well for life opportunities, but this drops to 46% for those who did not graduate from higher education.
The data also reveals the importance of being part of a community – with those who feel part of their community more likely to say they are faring well for life opportunities (58%) and overall quality of life (79%), than those do not feel part of their local community (29% and 52% respectively).
However, while experiences vary considerably, people are largely agreed on what is required to reduce regional inequalities. Priorities include a good range of employment and training opportunities (53%), increased access to affordable housing (53%) and reduced levels of poverty and deprivation (52%).
Young people are also centre of mind, with more youth clubs or activities for young people (39%) and improved schools (39%) identified as important for reducing inequalities.
Looking into the longer-term and housing (44%), employment opportunities (41%) and a thriving high street (44%) top the list of the local changes people would like to see. At the same time, around a third want the next generation to enjoy cleaner air (34%) and more green spaces (32%), along with less traffic/more routes for cycling and walking (28%) and more community spaces (25%).
The findings are being released today as The National Lottery Community Fund launches a Strategy Renewal process that will shape how it supports people and communities into the future. It says it is taking that step some years after the existing strategy has been in place and at a time when things look very different in the world. With a commitment to be there for everyone, The National Lottery Community Fund seeks to use the Strategy Renewal process to ensure it can continue to make the biggest difference to communities, helping to respond to different challenges and opportunities communities face across the UK.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-04-07/new-research-reveals-stark-differences-in-how-communities-in-uk-say-they-are-faring
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
The National Lottery Community Fund launches a Strategy Renewal process07/04/2022 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has today launched a Strategy Renewal process that will shape how it supports people and communities to prosper and thrive into the future.
Rhondda Hub for Veterans helps Ian find a place to call home25/03/2022 10:25:00
Rhondda Hub for Veterans in the Welsh Valleys is one of 83 community groups across Wales, celebrating a share of more than £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in UK. Rhondda Hub for Veterans, were awarded £10,000 to address homelessness, supporting people in Rhondda who have left the armed forces.
Community groups across Wales plan their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, thanks to National Lottery funding24/03/2022 16:05:00
Over £3 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to community groups across Wales that are gearing up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
£1.3 million awarded by The Scottish Land Fund24/03/2022 13:20:00
The West Highland Museum, home to one of the most important collections of Jacobite artefacts in Scotland, is set to expand following an award of £205,065 from the Scottish Land Fund.
£4.5 million National Lottery boost for communities to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK21/03/2022 14:10:00
Today (Monday 21 March), £4.5 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to communities across the UK so they can come together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
£90 million National Lottery boost set to help communities across England rebuild after challenging two years15/03/2022 14:10:00
Almost £90 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months.
Shadow Climate Change Minister commends National Lottery-funded community climate action in Sheffield’s Whirlow Brook Park15/03/2022 10:25:00
A Sheffield community group, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, was praised by Shadow Climate Change Minister and Sheffield Hallam MP, Oliva Blake, last weekend for their work supporting local communities to take climate action.
Over £1.3m awarded from Dormant Accounts Fund NI15/03/2022 09:25:00
In the latest round of funding from Dormant Accounts Fund NI, over £1.3 million has been awarded in grants by The National Lottery Community Fund to 16 organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector, to help ensure their long-term sustainability.
National Lottery funding helps families save money through climate action11/03/2022 14:10:00
Helping people to reduce their cost of living and learn new skills to support themselves while looking after the environment, are top priorities for the 30 projects funded yesterday by The National Lottery Community Fund.