Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
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New research ship to be built in Britain, boosting British shipbuilding and transforming UK ocean science
Government to invest in a new sea monitoring ship to be built in UK shipyards – creating British jobs.
A new government funded research ship, built in UK shipyards, will create jobs and help protect the nation’s climate, energy and food security. The government has committed to build this new vessel as part of its drive to reindustrialise the UK and support our shipyards.
The new ship will lead a new national system for monitoring the UK’s seas. It will bring together marine surveys, data and technology in one place, helping the nation manage fisheries and the marine environment more effectively.
At 85 metres long and able to accommodate more than 40 people, the vessel will carry out a wide range of scientific work. This includes assessing fish stocks, mapping the seabed, monitoring pollution, and responding quickly to marine incidents. It will use the latest technology, including automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, and will run on clean fuels, helping position the UK as a global leader in marine science while reducing environmental impact.
The UK’s seas contributed more than £200 billion to the economy in 2021. This investment reflects how important the marine environment is to the UK’s economy, security and long-term resilience.
The vessel will replace the RV Cefas Endeavour, which has supported UK marine science since 2003 and is due to retire in the early 2030s.
Defra Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Anjali Goswami yesterday said:
Science leadership and innovation are critical to informing the complex decision making necessary to balance the needs of people and nature, within a challenging context of economic, societal and environmental pressures.
By investing in a next-generation Research Vessel, we can continue to harness marine scientific understanding to make better decisions to safeguard our essential human needs: water, food and energy security.
Cefas CEO, Tim Green, yesterday said:
This once-in-a-generation investment is a significant moment for Cefas and UK marine science. This new vessel will give our scientists the capability to monitor and understand our changing seas, support sustainable fisheries and inform management decisions, and respond to growing marine challenges.
For 125 years, Cefas has worked alongside coastal communities and the fishing industry from our main sites in Lowestoft and Weymouth to deliver world-leading marine science.
This investment will build on that proud heritage, create opportunities for the next generation and ensure that they have the tools to shape the future of our seas.
The new vessel is expected to be operational in 2031 or 2032, continuing over 125-years of world-leading UK marine research. Delivery of the vessel will be led by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), which has laboratories in Lowestoft and Weymouth.
The government expects to engage with the UK shipbuilding sector in the coming months to plan the next stage of the procurement process. The vessel’s design will reflect the specialist scientific needs of the mission.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-research-ship-to-be-built-in-britain-boosting-british-shipbuilding-and-transforming-uk-ocean-science
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