New research shows AI can produce trustworthy, physically realistic weather forecasts

Guiding AI weather models to better preserve physical consistency during training could be the key to addressing limitations of future AI forecasts, according to new research from the Met Office and the Alan Turing Institute.

AI weather models, which learn directly from data to determine forecasts, have accelerated in skill in recent years, proving their utility for the next generation of weather forecasts.

The Met Office and the Alan Turing Institute have co-developed a machine learning (ML) weather prediction model. FastNet is named after one of the 31 sea areas covered by the Shipping Forecast, and is a nod to the Met Office’s founder, Vice-Admiral Robert FitzRoy (the first professional weather forecaster, who laid the foundations for the Shipping Forecast).

The FastNet model is already demonstrating accuracy that is comparable to the Met Office’s Global Model, even exceeding it on performance for some metrics.

While development of FastNet continues, new research suggests that a different approach to training the AI model has proven beneficial and addresses some common issues with AI forecasting techniques.

While many AI systems achieve strong headline accuracy, they often struggle to reproduce the sharp fronts, gradients and storm structures essential for reliable medium range forecasts. AI models trained only to minimise average error commonly blur features such as cold fronts or tightly wound storm centres. This is important because forecast quality is not only about accuracy; forecasts must also remain physically realistic and maintain consistent relationships between weather variables.

The smoothing happens because the model is effectively rewarded for producing a safe, averaged prediction rather than committing to a precise, physically consistent structure that is reflective of meteorology - a phenomenon referred to as ‘blurring’.

Over time, these blurred edges reduce forecast usefulness, hiding important signals and masking errors that can grow with lead time. Existing methods to resolve this issue involve running the model multiple times and generating a set of possible forecasts, although this still does not guarantee a physically realistic structure for each individual forecast.

FastNet tackles this existing issue in a new way by incorporating physical principles to guide the model during training. The approach uses a modified spherical harmonic loss function, which means the model is guided to preserve the correct distribution of energy across different atmospheric scales, ensuring small scale features remain crisp rather than blurred. This makes the model reflective of the reality of the science of meteorology.

The research forms part of a broader effort to incorporate expert meteorological knowledge into machine-learning weather prediction models, helping improve the physical consistency of forecasts while retaining competitive forecast performance.

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