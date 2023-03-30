Welsh Government
|Printable version
New research shows majority think tourists should contribute to costs of maintaining destinations
New consumer research has found a majority of people supporting the principle that tourists should contribute towards the costs of maintaining and investing in the destinations they stay in.
Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Local Government, will today confirm plans for a visitor levy in Wales are proceeding and legislation enabling local authorities to introduce a levy in their areas will be put to the Senedd within this government term.
The levy will be a small charge paid by people staying in commercially-let overnight visitor accommodation. Similar charges are commonplace around the world, used in more than 40 destinations including Greece, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Catalonia. Local authorities will decide whether to introduce a levy and the funds raised will be used to benefit local areas.
More than a thousand responses were received to a public consultation about how best to implement a levy which closed last December. Its findings have been published today, along with a consumer research report exploring views among the public about a visitor levy.
The consultation gave feedback from businesses, local authorities and the wider public. It found support across most local authorities and across other organisations, although many responses came from representatives of the tourism industry and many disagreed with the principle of a visitor levy.
In addition to the consultation, the consumer research looked specifically at the views of Welsh residents and UK consumers of domestic holidays. Key findings from the research include:
- Those surveyed broadly supported the principle of a visitor levy. A majority (58%) of respondents agree that tourists should contribute towards the costs of maintaining and investing in the destinations they stay in, rising amongst people with lots of tourism in their area – in Wales (66%) and the UK (72%) with only 13% disagreeing.
- Support for a levy was strongest in areas that attract the most tourists. The survey found that two thirds of people in Wales who reported that they live in areas that had a lot of tourism back the introduction of a visitor levy.
- Respondents to the survey were more positive than negative when introduced to the concept of a visitor levy in a place where they go on holiday or in their area. 45% were positive, and 25% were negative and positivity increased amongst people with lots of tourism in their area.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government said:
As the Easter break approaches and many parts of Wales prepare to welcome visitors from around the world, it’s more important than ever that we look to create a sustainable tourism sector that also supports local communities. Over the coming years, we will continue to work with businesses, local government and all our partners to design a levy that will put power into the hands of local communities.
The minister continued:
We understand some businesses have reservations about a visitor levy and I am grateful to all those who took the time to respond to our consultation. These responses will be carefully considered as we continue to develop our specific plans for a levy. Many destinations around the world use visitor levies to empower and enhance their local areas for the benefit of visitors and locals alike – I am confident this will be the case here in Wales.
Proposals for a visitor levy have been progressed through Welsh Government’s Co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell said:
We want Wales to have a thriving, sustainable tourism sector and the visitor levy will play a part in achieving this. Our aim is to develop responsible tourism that works both for visitors and for the communities they are visiting. Local authorities will be able to introduce a small contribution from visitors enjoying their area to help develop and protect local services and infrastructure.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-research-shows-majority-think-tourists-should-contribute-to-costs-of-maintaining-destinations
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government announces plan to expand Newport’s compound semiconductor cluster30/03/2023 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is progressing with plans to expand the compound semiconductor cluster in Newport following a successful trade mission to California’s Silicon Valley, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has announced today.
First Minister to visit the Basque Country29/03/2023 14:05:00
First Minster Mark Drakeford will visit the Basque Country this week to meet the Basque President, government Ministers and the President of the Basque Parliament.
Plan published to build on steady progress to eradicate TB29/03/2023 11:05:00
A refreshed five-year delivery plan to build on the steady progress achieved to date to eradicate bovine TB in Wales has been published by Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths.
Senedd votes to refuse consent for Retained EU Law Bill29/03/2023 10:05:00
The Senedd has formally refused consent for the UK Government’s Retained EU Law Bill in a vote this evening.
People love Wales when they visit, new research shows28/03/2023 14:05:00
People who take a holiday in Wales say they’re very satisfied with their experiences in the country, new research published by Visit Wales today shows.
More than £46m to support community schemes and tackle inequality in schools across Wales28/03/2023 11:20:00
Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced £40m of new capital funding to place schools at the heart of their local communities.
Economy Minister congratulates Celtic Freeport consortium on winning bid28/03/2023 09:20:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething was in Port Talbot yesterday to congratulate the Celtic Freeport consortium on their successful bid to be Wales’ first freeport, which is set to deliver tens of thousands of new, high-quality jobs in south west Wales
Promoting support for Ukrainians in Wales on anniversary of super sponsor route27/03/2023 15:15:00
On the one-year anniversary of the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine super sponsor route opening, Jane Hutt and Mick Antoniw have restated the Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting people fleeing the illegal war.
Game on: Welsh companies leading the way at the Game Developers Conference27/03/2023 12:15:00
Some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies were in San Francisco last week at the gaming industry's largest annual gathering, thanks to Creative Wales and Welsh Government support.