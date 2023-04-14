Homeless Link
|Printable version
New resources for psychologically informed management
Between October ’22 and January ’23, Homeless Link facilitated a Community of Practice for managers of frontline homelessness services across England, which focused on ‘Psychologically Informed Management’.
As a group, we came up with a collective definition:
Psychologically Informed Management is empowering staff to feel safe and do their job well through:
- Building trusting relationships within a safe and supportive environment.
- Providing person-centred supervision, reflective practice, and peer support.
- Acknowledging the impact of life experiences and accommodating different communication styles.
- Working together to achieve shared goals and providing development opportunities.
- Finding a healthy balance between meeting outcomes and understanding the needs of staff.
Following the CoP series, we have developed a suite of resources aimed at ensuring frontline staff receive person-centred support, in a psychologically informed way. We know that a large proportion of people working in the homelessness sector experience burnout, vicarious trauma, and secondary traumatic stress so understanding the symptoms of these and the support that should be provided, is vital to having a happy and healthy organisation.
Our new resources are:
- Psychologically Informed 1:1 Meetings briefing
- Psychologically Informed Inductions briefing
- Template for 1:1 Meetings
- Understanding burnout, vicarious trauma & secondary traumatic stress (STS) briefing
- 2 posters depicting common symptoms of burnout, vicarious trauma & STS
- Poster outlining how staff can look after themselves at work
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-resources-for-psychologically-informed-management/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Reflections from Rough Sleeping Conference 202314/04/2023 16:15:00
The National Practice Development Team work to identify, develop and support implementation of emerging and evidence-based practices in homelessness service design and delivery. Last month, members of the team attended the rough sleeping conference. This blog shares their reflections.
Recent changes to refugee and asylum seeker policies and how they may impact homelessness services11/04/2023 15:25:00
Over the past few months there has been a lot of information, discussion, government announcements and media coverage related to asylum seekers and refugees.
A safe space for leaders to learn from one another11/04/2023 13:25:00
As leaders we can often find ourselves siloed, facing similar challenges and opportunities to others up and down the country but without the networks in place to share solutions and learn from others.
2023 London Atlas of Homelessness Services Launched06/04/2023 16:05:00
A unique website showing services for homeless people across London by London Housing Foundation (LHF) in partnership with Homeless Link, was re-launched yesterday (April 5th) with brand new data for 2023
The cost of living crisis is putting homelessness services like mine on the brink06/04/2023 13:25:00
Amanda Dubarry, CEO at London based charity Your Place writes about how rising costs are influencing their services and the people they support.
31st March is Trans Visibility Day31/03/2023 16:20:00
Today marks a time to celebrate trans and non-binary people, to raise awareness of the discrimination faced by the community and an opportunity for allies to learn more about how they can support.
Homeless Link "extremely disappointed" at Government's Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan28/03/2023 11:10:00
On 27/03/23, the Government announced new plans targeting anti-social behaviour. Among the new measures announced, include plans to introduce powers for the Police and local authorities to address rough sleeping and other street activity where it is causing a public nuisance.
‘Making Women Count’ – challenging the systems that keep women’s rough sleeping unseen27/03/2023 15:05:00
Written by Lucy Campbell, Head of Multiple Disadvantage, Single Homeless Project