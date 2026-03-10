New resources to support families navigating Mental Health Act

New online resources, made possible by UKRI investment, provide useful information and support to loved ones of people ‘sectioned’ under the Mental Health Act.

Currently, when someone is detained, or ‘sectioned’, for treatment under the Mental Health Act, a family member is assigned the role of Nearest Relative to act on their behalf.

When researchers from south-west England wanted to learn about the experience of Nearest Relatives, they were concerned to find that many found the responsibilities of the role overwhelming and their rights unclear.

Their work to address this problem grew into a project, led by Professor Judy Laing of the University of Bristol, that culminated in dedicated free online resources sharing clear, accessible information about:

Nearest Relatives’ rights and powers

practical guidance about how to use their rights and powers effectively

self-care tips

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) support

The development and publication of the resources was made possible by support from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Arts and Humanities Research Council Impact Accelerator Accounts.

Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of ESRC, said:

I am proud that UKRI’s contribution to this project has enabled the development of practical resources to provide help and guidance for people going through immensely challenging periods of their lives. It serves as a perfect example of the power of public investment to ensure social and legal research has real impact that improves lives across the UK. I look forward to seeing what Professor Laing and her team do next.

Law changes

The launch of the resources is especially timely as the Nearest Relative role, which is currently assigned by a mental health professional, will soon be replaced.

In December, the Mental Health Act 2025 received Royal Assent.

The updated act will be implemented in stages over a decade, to give time to train and recruit staff, and develop services.

Nominated Person

Among the changes that will be made is the move from Nearest Relative to Nominated Person.

Patients will be able to choose their Nominated Person, and this could be anyone in their support network, who will then have similar rights and powers to the Nearest Relative.

Much more support

Professor Laing said:

We’ve brought together a large team from different perspectives and backgrounds to develop the resources, which crucially have been co-created by people with lived experience of the Nearest Relative role. The feedback we’ve received so far has been really positive. We’re not stopping here – the next steps are to make the resources also available in easy-to-read formats and in Welsh, as well as updating them to incorporate changes as the Nominated Person role takes effect. Ultimately, this reform means more people could find themselves being asked to safeguard the rights of a relative or friend in mental health care. The good news now is there’s much more support – both for Nearest Relatives and mental health professionals – instantly available to help shine a light for people on this difficult path.

In addition to comprehensive information, which is written in trauma-informed language and sensitive to cultural diversity, the resources include lived experience stories sharing advice and encouragement.

Underprepared and overwhelmed

Hannah, one of the carers who helped to co-design the resources, has been fighting for more than 15 years to help ensure her son receives the mental health care he needs.

When first faced with this situation, she felt unprepared and overwhelmed, even with her years of experience supporting vulnerable young people and families.

She said:

I knew something wasn’t quite right and, after trying to manage it as a family, it became clear that we needed professional help. Even with my experience working in multi-agency teams, navigating the mental health system is complex. If I am struggling to get my head around it all, I dread to think what it’s like for others with no background whatsoever, especially at such a traumatic time. That’s why building these resources has been so useful and empowering, they fill in the gaps I was missing and will hopefully provide answers as well as pastoral support for others.

Partnership crucial

Partnership has been a crucial part of the Nearest Relatives project, which was supported by:

Mind

Rethink Mental Illness Carers Service in Bristol

Bristol City Council

Dr Jeremy Dixon from Cardiff University

Dr Kevin Stone from the University of South Wales

Dr Harry Bark from the University of Bath

Emma Mack, Head of Legal for the mental health charity Mind, said:

Supporting a loved one when they are detained under the Mental Health Act and at their most vulnerable can feel overwhelming. That’s why Mind is proud to have worked alongside Judy and the project team to help create these resources. They provide practical guidance and support for Nearest Relatives. By helping Nearest Relatives understand and exercise their legal rights, we hope to empower them to navigate the law with confidence and make a real difference in the care of someone they love.

The name of the Nearest Relative quoted in this news story has been changed to safeguard the identities of those involved.