New Rethink Dementia campaign

Supporting people to stay well for longer.

A new campaign challenging people to Rethink Dementia will be launched today by the Scottish Government in partnership with COSLA.

To help address the stigma around the illness, people are being encouraged to continue doing everyday activities with friends or relatives diagnosed with dementia. Research shows that making this effort to include people in social activities can help them stay well for longer as well as alleviate symptoms such as depression, anxiety and apathy.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray said:

“When a friend or relative is diagnosed with dementia it’s natural not to know what to do. It can be an upsetting and daunting time, but it’s important for all of us to play a supportive role in helping our friends and family.

“One of the key elements in the Rethink Dementia campaign is asking us to think differently about a dementia diagnosis. There are many practical steps we can take to help the people closest to us to lead fulfilling lives and stay well for longer.”

COSLA’s Health and Social Care Spokesperson Counsellor Paul Kelly said:

“This new campaign is a clear call to us all to think differently about dementia and those with a diagnosis. It highlights very clearly the simple ways that we can support people with dementia to stay connected to their local communities.”

Dr Tom Russ, an NHS Consultant Old Age Psychiatrist and Researcher at The University of Edinburgh said:

“Over the past 20 years I've engaged with hundreds of people who have been diagnosed with dementia, and often they will withdraw from social activities, which can have a negative impact on their overall wellbeing.

“For anyone with friends or relatives who have been diagnosed with dementia, it’s vital to stay in touch to help them maintain their usual social activities, or even try something new together.”

Background

Dementia affects an estimated 90,000 people in Scotland, 3,000 of whom are under the age of 65.

For more information on supporting someone with a dementia diagnosis, please visit: ReThink Dementia | NHS inform

The Rethink Dementia multi-channel campaign goes live on 4 September across TV, cinema, radio, press, digital, and out of home advertising, supported by a PR campaign. You can view our campaign film here https://youtu.be/82cLVZaoskI

Case study

Irene, 61, was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s at 53 and was surprised by the reaction of some of her friends. “When I was first diagnosed my friends weren’t being themselves. Some friends just walked away but others stayed, and some were behaving differently. I had to remind them that I was still the same person that loves going to the gym, having fun, and gossiping about the things we always did. Being able to still do these things together really helps me.”