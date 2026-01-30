New review of single living accommodation to transform military housing standards

Independent review launched to fix substandard military accommodation for around 80,000 single and unaccompanied service personnel

Around 80,000 military personnel living in single and unaccompanied accommodation in the UK and overseas will see their living conditions transformed through a new independent review into single living accommodation provision.

The Single Living Accommodation (SLA) and Overseas Estate Review was launched today by the Minister for Veterans and People at RAF Brize Norton, following feedback from thousands of personnel that some accommodation is outdated and no longer reflects modern service life – reflecting years of chronic underinvestment which drove down Armed Forces morale and retention of military personnel.

Backed by the Defence Housing Strategy’s £9.2 billion to improve more than 40,000 service family homes, the Armed Forces Bill is also legislating for a Defence Housing Service that puts people first.

Repair and improvement works are already underway across single living accommodation. Over the past three years, more than 614,000 maintenance calls have been completed on SLA, including over 38,000 heating and hot water repairs, with 95% resolved within target timescales. £244 million has been spent on improvement works during this period. The Review will build on this foundation, identifying where further investment is needed most.

This marks a decisive shift to fixing longstanding problems with housing, delivering on the government’s pledge to provide high-quality housing for the Armed Forces community and the commitment to renew the contract with those who serve.

Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for Veterans and People, said:

For too many of our Service Personnel, their accommodation simply isn’t good enough. Years of underinvestment has meant our people are dealing with damp, mould and poor heating – standards well below what those defending our nation deserve. This review is about showing our people that we’re listening and understanding how accommodation needs can adapt throughout their lives and careers. We’re committed to delivering real improvements that make a genuine difference to daily life in our Armed Forces.

Service Personnel across all ranks and locations, in the UK and overseas, will feed directly into recommendations through site visits and engagement and information sessions, ensuring their lived experience shapes the outcome.

Natalie Elphicke Ross OBE, who successfully delivered the Defence Housing Strategy in November 2025, will chair the Review and lead an independent panel of experts.

The Review will report in two phases; UK accommodation by Summer 2026, followed by overseas sites by the end of the year.

Natalie Elphicke Ross OBE, Review Chair, said:

Our world class armed forces need top quality accommodation to support their vital work. This review will consider how we can boost barracks and improve overseas housing to improve the conditions, experience and retention of serving personnel.

The Review complements the housing measures in the Armed Forces Bill, which will establish a new Defence Housing Service to drive a generational renewal of forces accommodation. Together, these measures demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving housing for all personnel, whether they live with their families or in single accommodation.