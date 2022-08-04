EU News
|Printable version
New rights to improve work-life balance in the EU have entered into application
As of tuesday (02 July 2022), all Member States must apply EU-wide rules to improve work-life balance for parents and carers adopted in 2019. These rules set out minimum standards for paternity, parental and carers' leave and establish additional rights, such as the right to request flexible working arrangements, which will help people develop their careers and family life without having to sacrifice either. These rights, which come in addition to existing maternity leave rights, were achieved under the European Pillar of Social Rights and is a key milestone towards building a Union of Equality.
Work-life balance for parents and carers
The Directive on work-life balance aims to both increase (i) the participation of women in the labour market and (ii) the take-up of family-related leave and flexible working arrangements. Overall, women's employment rate in the EU is 10.8 percentage points lower than men's. Moreover, only 68% of women with care responsibilities work compared to 81% of men with the same duties. The Directive allows workers leave to care for relatives who need support and overall means that parents and carers are able to reconcile professional and private lives.
- Paternity leave: Working fathers are entitled to at least 10 working days of paternity leave around the time of birth of the child. Paternity leave must be compensated at least at the level of sick pay;
- Parental leave: Each parent is entitled to at least four months of parental leave, of which two months is paid and non-transferable. Parents can request to take their leave in a flexible form, either full-time, part-time, or in segments;
- Carers' leave: All workers providing personal care or support to a relative or person living in the same household have the right to at least five working days of carers' leave per year;
- Flexible Working Arrangements: All working parents with children of up to at least eight years old and all carers have the right to request reduced working hours, flexible working hours, and flexibility in the place of work.
Next steps
As set out by President von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines, the Commission will ensure the full implementation of the Work-Life Balance Directive, which will help bring more women into the labour market and help fight child poverty. The Commission will support Member States in applying the new rules including through the European Social Fund+ to improve the quality and accessibility of early childhood education and care systems.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Mergers: Commission approves D'Ieteren's acquisition of PHE, subject to conditions04/08/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, D'Ieteren's acquisition of PHE. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by D'Ieteren.
State aid: Commission approves €2.98 billion German scheme to promote green district heating04/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2.98 billion German scheme to promote green district heating based on renewable energy and waste heat.
State aid: Commission approves revised commitments by Italy for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena04/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a set of revised commitments submitted by Italy, replacing the original commitments on the basis of which the Commission had approved a precautionary recapitalisation of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (‘MPS').
Health Union: Commission signs Joint Procurement contract with HIPRA for COVID-19 vaccines04/08/2022 12:10:00
HERA, the European Commission's Health Preparedness and Response Authority, has signed a joint procurement Framework Contract with the company HIPRA HUMAN HEALTH for the supply of their protein COVID-19 vaccine.
State aid: Commission approves €181.5 million Latvian schemes to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine04/08/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved two Latvian schemes with a total budget of €181.5 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (‘SMEs') and large companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU disburses €50 million of Macro-Financial Assistance to the Republic of Moldova01/08/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has disbursed €50 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to the Republic of Moldova, of which €35 million in long-term loans on concessional terms and €15 million in grants.
European Commission disburses first tranche of the new €1 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine01/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed the first half (€500 million) of a new €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) operation for Ukraine.
Social Europe: More transparent and predictable working conditions for workers in EU01/08/2022 13:25:00
Today is the deadline for EU Member States to transpose the Directive on transparent and predictable working conditions into national law.
European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day: Statement by President von der Leyen, Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli01/08/2022 12:38:00
European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day: Statement by President von der Leyen, Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli.
Lebanon: Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the situation in the country01/08/2022 10:38:00
The European Union and its member states remain extremely concerned about the severe socioeconomic crisis in Lebanon and its impact on all of Lebanon’s vulnerable populations.