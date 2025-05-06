Welsh Government
New road scheme set to improve journey times and connectivity in South West Wales
The A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross road scheme in Pembrokeshire has been opened thanks to a £60 million joint investment by Welsh Government and the EU.
The scheme, which was officially opened recently (02 May 2025) by the First Minister, Eluned Morgan will improve connectivity, reduce journey times, provide extra resilience and reliability, and enhance road safety. It delivers a new 6km upgrade to the old road, a new carriageway, new roundabouts, 2 new bridges, 22 culverts, a new active travel route and environmental landscaping with over 450,000 plants and trees.
As well as providing improved accessibility along the east-west transport corridor in south Wales to key employment, community and tourism destinations, the scheme has also created significant opportunities for the national and local economy, including:
- Employing 97% of workers from across Wales.
- Working with more than 100 Welsh businesses as part of the supply chain
- Employing more than 50 unemployed people and 16 apprentices from the area,
A series of environmental benefits have also been delivered by the scheme such as,
- The safeguarding of protected species such as badgers, bats, and dormice via mammal fencing, underpasses, and habitat connectivity.
- Planting of 150,000 new trees and 300,000 new plants
The First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan recently said,
Fixing our roads is a key priority for us. We’ve spent £1bn fixing and improving our roads since 2021, including more than £250m in the past year.
The completion of the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross Improvement scheme is excellent news for Southwest Wales providing a more resilient accessible transport link for tourism and key strategic ports in Pembrokeshire.
The scheme also helps connect local communities to key transport hubs, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles with the introduction of a new route for people wishing to cycle, walk or ride horses.”
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates recently said,
This project is an impressive piece of engineering and a great example of how targeted investment in road infrastructure can deliver on many levels, providing jobs for the local community, improving accessibility, supporting education and skills, alongside delivering environmental benefits.
It’s been a complex project involving a number of key partners and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in helping us to deliver this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-road-scheme-set-improve-journey-times-and-connectivity-south-west-wales
