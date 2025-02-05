New robots lead the way in bomb disposal innovation

Cutting-edge trial featured robotic canines defusing bombs. This new technology is set to reduce risk to personnel working on bomb disposals.

Robot dogs that can defuse explosives are set to revolutionise bomb disposal operations and significantly reduce the risk to military personnel, whether operating in the UK or overseas.

A new live trial led by Ministry of Defence scientists has seen advanced robotic systems, including robot dogs, successfully detecting, and defusing bomb threats.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) trials took place over four days and included:

Remote classification and identification of threats using sensors on robots;

Defusing of bombs from a robot dog;

Drones with AI autonomous threat and people detection;

And robots conducting tasks such as opening doors and climbing stairs.

The trial supports key components of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, safeguarding national security whilst rapidly advancing new technologies – showing defence as an engine for growth.

Dstl worked alongside British and international industry, L3Harris, Marlborough Communications Ltd and AeroVironment (Tomahawk Robotics) on the trials which showed that they could enhance Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capability by:

Reducing the need to put a bomb disposal operator in harm’s way by increasing the number of tasks that robots can perform remotely;

Improving the effectiveness of robots, reducing the burden to the operator, allowing delicate and precision movements to be completed reliably;

Using drones equipped with AI to identify threats and monitor safety cordons, increasing the pace of operations and reducing disruption to the public.

The trials involved a series of scenarios, where the robot was asked to perform various tasks including opening and closing doors autonomously, navigating stairs, inspecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and consequently firing disruptors at the IEDs to render them safe.

These innovations will transform EOD operations by minimising the human exposure to danger, improving operational efficiency and maintaining public safety.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle, said:

This advanced technology demonstrates our commitment to protecting the military personnel who keep our nation safe, at home and abroad.

By working with industry and combining cutting-edge robotics with existing expertise, we’re ensuring our bomb disposal teams have the best possible tools to carry out their vital work safely and effectively.

These advancements help the government deliver our Plan for Change and ensure defence is an engine for growth – protecting our national security while supporting rapidly evolving technologies.

Bomb disposal operators praised the technology demonstrated in the trial and provided beneficial feedback to shape the next phase of Dstl investment in robotics for the bomb disposal community. Dstl will use this feedback to continue to develop and enhance technology that provides increased security for the nation.

Chief Science and Technology Officer, Dstl, Prof Andy Bell, said:

This is a great example of how Defence can achieve an advantage through the exploitation of technology, fusing together military and commercial systems to keep our people and country safe from deadly threats.