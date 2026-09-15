New rules pave the way for businesses to adopt digital proof of age for alcohol sales

Licensed premises across England and Wales will now have the option to accept digital proof of age when selling alcohol.

Licensed premises such as pubs, music venues, shops and restaurants will have a secure, additional method to verify customers are over 18 under new rules for alcohol sales

Businesses can now adopt existing digital identification technology, alongside usual processes for physical ID - making age-checks quicker, easier and more secure for customers and staff

Customers can choose to use a certified app on their phone to prove they are over 18 when buying alcohol, without showing physical ID

Pubs, bars, restaurants, music venues and other licensed premises across England and Wales will have the choice to introduce digital proof of age for alcohol sales under new rules coming into force today (Tuesday 15 September).

For customers, while it will take businesses time to widely adopt and accept digital proof-of-age, it will provide a convenient alternative to carrying physical ID. Whether buying a drink at their favourite pub, heading to a festival or enjoying a night out at a concert, customers won’t need to worry if they’ve left their ID at home - they can use their phone to prove their age.

Instead of handing over ID containing personal information such as their name or home address, customers can simply provide confirmation that they are 18 or over, helping to better protect their privacy and personal safety.

For businesses, digital proof of age offers a way to verify a customer’s age with greater confidence than checking a physical document alone. Certified digital services check that an ID is genuine and belongs to the person presenting it, which can help reduce the risk of fake or borrowed identification going undetected.

It could be as simple as a customer showing a QR code for staff to scan or tapping their phone against a compatible reader. Staff receive a clear confirmation on their device that the customer has passed the age check, providing an alternative to examining physical documents. This can make it easier to verify age during busy periods and help businesses provide a quicker, more convenient experience to customers, while reducing the risk of accepting fraudulent identification.

Digital identity services are already being used in the UK to help people verify who they are securely online and access services. These new rules build on existing certified technology, allowing digital proof of age to be used for alcohol sales from certified third-party providers.

Digital Government Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

From pubs and restaurants to music venues and festivals, licensed businesses carry out millions of age checks every year. It will remain an individual or business’ choice whether to use or adopt it, and physical ID will remain a valid way for customers to prove their age. This groundbreaking change in the law will mean you do not need to carry a physical ID, nor hand over sensitive personal information such as your name or address just to prove your age - allowing everyone to feel safer on a night out.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

Introducing digital proof of age is a positive step for hospitality, providing greater flexibility and convenience for customers and businesses. The roll-out of the voluntary digital proof of age will provide an easier experience for customers, allowing them to verify their age securely from their phones. We look forward to working with the Government to ensure the roll-out of the scheme, with multiple supplier options available, is cost-efficient and not burdensome for the hospitality sector.

Julian David OBE, CEO of techUK said:

We welcome the coming into force of digital identity as a trusted way to prove your age when buying alcohol. This is a practical, everyday example of the value that robust digital identity services can bring to consumers, cutting friction and making lives easier, while maintaining high standards of security and privacy. This is now possible thanks to the UK’s thriving digital verification sector, worth over £2 billion a year, and the UK’s DVS Trust Framework, which techUK worked closely with government to help develop.

The new rules allow licensed businesses to adopt certified digital proof of age services alongside the physical ID checks they already use.

The change follows a 2024 Government consultation, in which 72% of respondents supported the use of digital identities for age verification when buying alcohol. The new rules update the licensing framework while maintaining the safeguards designed to prevent underage alcohol sales.

Notes to Editors

Statutory guidance for licencing authorities under section 182 of the Licensing Act 2003 has been updated to reflect the change.

Separate non-statutory guidance has also been published on GOV.UK to help businesses and digital verification providers understand what’s involved in adopting the technology, including requirements for using certified services.

The change is made under the Licensing Act 2003 (Mandatory Licensing Conditions) (Amendment) Order 2026. It does not change the legal drinking age or existing requirements on businesses to prevent underage alcohol sales.

Digital proof of age must be provided through a certified Digital Verification Service listed on the statutory register on GOV.UK and meeting the relevant standards under the UK digital verification services trust framework.

Businesses are not required to adopt digital proof of age and can continue to use physical ID checks.

Digital proof of age is separate from the Government’s digital driving licence and GOV.UK Wallet, although in time this will be one of the ways people can prove their age digitally to buy alcohol.

Robin Tombs, Co-founder and CEO of Yoti said:

The change in law to allow digital IDs for alcohol sales is a landmark moment for digital identity in the UK. We’re delighted that businesses in England and Wales can now start accepting apps like Yoti ID and Post Office EasyID as proof of age for alcohol sales. Digital proof of age can make age checks faster and more convenient, while helping to minimise the amount of personal information shared. Customers can share only the information needed to verify their age, depending on the certified service being used, giving them an additional secure and privacy-preserving way to prove they are over 18. As more premises choose to adopt digital proof of age, customers will increasingly be able to use digital IDs such as Yoti and Post Office EasyID to prove they are over 18 when buying alcohol. It gives premises an additional way to carry out age checks while offering customers a convenient alternative to physical ID.

Jason Sheehy, Post Office Head of Identity said:

As a high street retailer and trusted provider of identity and verification services, Post Office welcomes the introduction of certified digital age verification services for alcohol purchases. These services will provide customers with a convenient, secure and privacy-preserving way to prove their age, while giving retailers a simple and effective way to verify eligibility and accept digital proof of age. Working to common standards to ensure interoperability and achieve ubiquitous acceptance will be critical to building trust and delivering a seamless experience for businesses and consumers alike.

David Crack, Chairperson of CDD Services said:

Age verification is often seen as a way to simply prevent young people accessing restricted products, but the same trusted technology can help care leavers connect safely with their communities and access the support, services and opportunities available to them. This legislation enables certified providers to deliver age checks securely, without exposing unnecessary personal information. With widespread adoption and interoperability, digital verification can become an enabler to participation—not simply a gatekeeper. That’s when the real magic begins

Philip Young, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Luciditi said: