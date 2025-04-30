New rules proposed for fairer council tax collection

There are potential changes on the way to help people who are struggling to pay their council tax bill on time.

The changes aim to help prevent people from becoming trapped in cycles of persistent debts by improving engagement between councils and residents and making the collection process clearer.

At the moment, missing a council tax payment means people can become liable for the full annual bill if they don’t pay within 7 days of receiving a reminder, and the requirements on councils for sending reminders and final notices are too complex.

The changes, which are under consultation, will give people more time to recover from unexpected financial setbacks, the chance to get advice and allow for improved communication between councils and residents.

Council tax provides essential funding of over £2.8 billion for local services including schools and social care. The current system successfully collects over 96% of council tax routinely year after year, and help is available for people to meet their tax obligations.

People struggling to pay council tax should contact their council and free advice services, available through the Welsh Government's Single Advice Fund and Claim What's Yours campaign, as early as possible to prevent spiralling debts.

The 12-week consultation is now underway.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said: