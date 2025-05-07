New rules to sack officers guilty of gross misconduct

Police officers to no longer be able to escape the sack for gross misconduct as major government reforms to boost standards in policing continue.

Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct will no longer be able to escape dismissal under new rules that will help to root out rogue individuals and drive up standards.

The new rules, being laid in parliament today and due to come into effect at the end of the month, will strengthen the ability of police chiefs to clean out their forces of officers unfit to serve by setting clear expectations about what should happen to those guilty of the most serious behaviour.

Whilst many officers who are found guilty of gross misconduct do get sacked, with over 500 officers dismissed – or “would have been dismissed” if they hadn’t already left the service – last year, there currently is no guarantee that gross misconduct will lead to dismissal.

In some cases, officers remain in post, with 56 officers remaining in policing last year despite being guilty of gross misconduct.

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said:

We place a huge amount of faith and trust in the police officers we see in our communities, and it is vital that only those fit to wear the uniform are serving the public. We cannot let the majority of officers, who are brave and committed to keeping us safe, be tarnished by the few who commit serious criminality or gross misconduct. They, and the public, deserve certainty that those who are unfit to serve will be dismissed. With our Plan for Change, we are sending the clear message that no matter where you are in the country, the officers serving on our streets are only of the highest standards.

Under the new rules, which will come into force from 28 May, a presumption of dismissal will be created for proven gross misconduct, which means there will be a clear expectation that officers will be sacked unless there are exceptional circumstances.

These new rules will provide clarity and certainty to the public and officers that gross misconduct has no place in policing, and form part of a series of government reforms to boost public confidence in policing as part of its Safer Streets Mission and Plan for Change. It builds on a new process to sack officers who fail background checks that was announced last month, with holding vetting becoming a legal requirement.

Head of External Affairs at Women’s Aid, Isabelle Younane, said:

Women’s Aid welcomes reforms to policing announced today by the Home Office, which will help ensure that forces are able to remove dangerous perpetrators from their ranks more swiftly. It is essential that women are able to trust that when they are bravely reporting their experiences of abuse to the police, they aren’t speaking to an officer who has been accused of violence against women and girls (VAWG) related misconduct themselves. These reforms, alongside those announced previously, are positive first steps to improving women’s trust in the police. We continue to urge for further action to ensure that no individuals with the misogynistic attitudes and beliefs that underpin VAWG are eligible to join.

Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Newlove said:

Today’s changes are a welcome and necessary step toward restoring public trust – and reaffirming the values policing must uphold. Too often and for far too long, red flags have been missed, minimised or ignored. While only one piece of the puzzle, I hope these measures will help to kick urgently needed cultural change into gear, ensuring only those worthy of the badge are allowed to serve.

The new legislation being laid today will also create a presumption of accelerated hearings for former officers, ensuring swifter proceedings for those who resign or retire before they face a misconduct hearing. Former officers who would have been dismissed had they still been serving will continue to be barred from future service.

Unsatisfactory performance procedures are also being streamlined so that underperforming officers are taken through the process more quickly.

Serious criminal offences will also automatically amount to gross misconduct under these new measures. Whilst ‘indictable only’ criminal offences like rape and grievous bodily harm often lead to misconduct proceedings, this is not currently defined in law, and the government is therefore making it more straightforward for forces to deal with these cases quickly.

As part of the government’s reform agenda, further measures will be brought in later this year to strengthen national vetting standards and ensure every force follows them, as well as introduce stronger requirements to suspend officers under investigation for violence against women and girls.