New safeguarding rules – what you need to know and NCFE qualifications that have you covered

The government recently announced the launch of a consultation into safeguarding, in order to keep children safe in education.

The review will look at changes that were introduced last year and how effective they’ve been. Some of the more prominent proposals that could impact the education sector include:

Encouraging schools to check the social media history of prospective employees

Ensuring all school governors receive a good level of safeguarding training

Child-on-child abuse guidance to become statutory.

We’ve compiled a guide on our early years safeguarding qualifications that already cover the areas up for review in the government-led consultation. We’ve also included a breakdown of each qualification’s core features.

Level 1 Award in Safeguarding in a Learning Environment

This qualification aims to provide learners with the suitable knowledge and understanding that everyone has the right to learn, to be safe and respected. It’s suitable for those aged 14 and above.

This qualification can be embedded into any core qualification delivery

It enriches pastoral experiences

Learners will be able to ensure that they’re being provided with a safe and secure learning environment that promotes their health and well-being.

Level 1 Award in Understanding Safeguarding in Education and Childcare Settings

The purpose of this qualification is to give learners the knowledge and understanding of their legal responsibility to safeguard and protect the welfare of children and learners. Entry for this course is at the discretion of the centre. However, learners should be aged 16 or above.

Learners can extend knowledge and understanding of safeguarding and child protection for those involved in education and childcare settings

It provides a useful induction to safeguarding legislation, policy and procedure to support induction related activities

It also provides useful continuing professional development (CPD) for staff.

Bitesize courses

We have bitesize safeguarding courses (links below) which cover subjects from child protection to radicalisation and peer-on-peer abuse. Plus, our CPD carousel will be available in a learner-friendly version shortly.

Testimonial

Our CACHE Level 1 Award in Understanding Safeguarding in Education and Childcare Settings has been endorsed by many experts in the sector, including the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme.

Ed Kinsey, Education Manager at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, said: