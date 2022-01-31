NCFE
|Printable version
New safeguarding rules – what you need to know and NCFE qualifications that have you covered
The government recently announced the launch of a consultation into safeguarding, in order to keep children safe in education.
The review will look at changes that were introduced last year and how effective they’ve been. Some of the more prominent proposals that could impact the education sector include:
- Encouraging schools to check the social media history of prospective employees
- Ensuring all school governors receive a good level of safeguarding training
- Child-on-child abuse guidance to become statutory.
We’ve compiled a guide on our early years safeguarding qualifications that already cover the areas up for review in the government-led consultation. We’ve also included a breakdown of each qualification’s core features.
Level 1 Award in Safeguarding in a Learning Environment
This qualification aims to provide learners with the suitable knowledge and understanding that everyone has the right to learn, to be safe and respected. It’s suitable for those aged 14 and above.
- This qualification can be embedded into any core qualification delivery
- It enriches pastoral experiences
- Learners will be able to ensure that they’re being provided with a safe and secure learning environment that promotes their health and well-being.
Level 1 Award in Understanding Safeguarding in Education and Childcare Settings
The purpose of this qualification is to give learners the knowledge and understanding of their legal responsibility to safeguard and protect the welfare of children and learners. Entry for this course is at the discretion of the centre. However, learners should be aged 16 or above.
- Learners can extend knowledge and understanding of safeguarding and child protection for those involved in education and childcare settings
- It provides a useful induction to safeguarding legislation, policy and procedure to support induction related activities
- It also provides useful continuing professional development (CPD) for staff.
Bitesize courses
We have bitesize safeguarding courses (links below) which cover subjects from child protection to radicalisation and peer-on-peer abuse. Plus, our CPD carousel will be available in a learner-friendly version shortly.
- Abuse Linked to Faith or Belief
- Safeguarding briefing
- Prevent and Radicalisation
- Peer on Peer Abuse
- Wider forms of abuse
Testimonial
Our CACHE Level 1 Award in Understanding Safeguarding in Education and Childcare Settings has been endorsed by many experts in the sector, including the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme.
Ed Kinsey, Education Manager at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, said:
“Safeguarding, particularly within education, can be daunting or challenging and contributing to the development of this qualification has allowed me to provide input from experiences of my own. This qualification will support learners in the sense that any individual working with, or having access to children can better understand their legal responsibilities, therefore creating a safe environment for both themselves and others. The qualification develops fluently and progressively throughout, providing opportunities for learners to develop knowledge and understanding into the subject areas.”
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/new-safeguarding-rules/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Spotlight on sustainability: Where we are and where we’re going28/01/2022 11:15:00
NCFE is starting the New Year with a focus on some of the bigger issues facing the education sector and society in 2022.
Transforming lives through building mental fitness at Middlesbrough College27/01/2022 11:15:00
After discovering Fika at an NCFE conference, Middlesbrough College embedded the app within their curriculum to empower students to take control of their mental fitness.
5 things to know about our new and improved V Cert qualifications20/01/2022 16:15:00
Following the exciting news that our new suite of V Cert technical qualifications will be ready for first teach in September 2022, I wanted to summarise the key things that you’ll need to know about them – including the main similarities and differences between V Certs and GCSEs.
Making connections: A forgotten but essential education need20/01/2022 12:33:00
Over the past two years, young people have missed out on a world of experiences, education and events.
“Blue Monday”: Don’t let it get you down18/01/2022 14:15:00
“Blue Monday” has come to be known as the most depressing day of the year, due to factors such as the weather, debt, salary, time since Christmas, and lack of motivation.
3 ways we’re supporting success in maths and English13/01/2022 16:15:00
Recent reports show that the interruptions in learning during the pandemic have had a significant effect on learners, particularly those studying maths and English.
3 tips for achieving effective employer relationships and supporting apprentices to success10/01/2022 14:15:00
Our EPA Relationship Manager, Craig Miller, recently spoke at the AoC Employer Engagement Conference 2021.
Why do we need Artificial Intelligence in assessment?16/12/2021 14:15:00
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) education revolution is coming. Or at least, that’s the view of Anthony Seldon in his book that investigates whether AI can be the linchpin that enables a move towards a radical new system of education (Seldon, 2018).