New safety measures introduced to protect children around banned dog breeds

Public protection against banned dog breeds such as XL bullies will be strengthened

Children will be better protected from dangerous dogs in the home under a new government measure introduced to Parliament yesterday (June 9th) to strengthen safeguards around banned breeds, including XL Bully types.

From 1 November 2026, owners must not leave a child under the age of 12 in close proximity to a banned breed dog in a domestic setting or other private settings place without adult supervision. This will be a condition of the Certificate of Exemption, which allows owners to legally keep a banned breed.

The new safeguard will reduce the risk of serious injury to children in domestic environments, while allowing exempted dogs to remain with families where appropriate supervision is in place.

As with other conditions of exemption, failure to comply with this requirement may result in enforcement action. This can include seizure of the dog and potential prosecution, in line with existing powers under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Animal Welfare Minister, Baroness Hayman yesterday said:

Any attack on a child by a dangerous dog is unacceptable. The safety of children must always come first, and this new measure will strengthen protections in the home by ensuring young children are not left unattended around banned breed dogs, including XL Bully types. While many owners are acting responsibly - those that don’t should face the legal consequences.

While this measure applies specifically to banned breed‑type dogs, young children should be supervised around all breeds of dog.

Further guidance will be published ahead of implementation on 1 November.

Also being introduced are changes to the insurance requirements for owners of exempted banned dog breeds. The requirement for third-party public liability insurance will be removed from July 1st. This reflects the withdrawal of the only available provider and the absence of any suitable alternative products in the market.

All other legal requirements remain in place, including requirements for exempted dogs to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public places. Owners remain fully responsible for any harm caused by their dogs.

Responsible dog ownership continues to be encouraged across all breeds of dog and Defra keeps current dog control rules under review to ensure they are sufficient to ensure communities are protected.