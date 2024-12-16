Innovate UK
|Printable version
New saliva test can rapidly identify paracetamol overdose
A research team led by the University of Liverpool has developed an innovative new technique that can rapidly assess paracetamol levels from saliva.
The research was supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and published in the journal BMC Medicine.
The team demonstrates the clinical validity of a new mass spectrometry technology-based technique that can test a tiny drop of saliva on a piece of paper for levels of paracetamol.
Called paper-arrow mass spectrometry (PA-MS), the patent pending technique was found to offer enhanced analytical performance while requiring less time, resources and clinical involvement than current clinical tests.
Misuse, overdose and severe health risks
Paracetamol is the most consumed medicine globally and its accessibility contributes to frequent misuse and overdose.
Approximately 100,000 cases of paracetamol overdose are reported in the UK each year, leading to 50,000 hospital admissions due to liver toxicity.
If not treated quickly, paracetamol overdoses can lead to severe outcomes, including liver failure, transplantation or even death.
N-acetylcysteine is a medication that is used to treat paracetamol overdose and is effective in preventing acute liver injury.
However, it is time sensitive and most effective if administered within eight hours.
The research team tested the technique using both saliva and plasma samples from volunteers who had ingested paracetamol, and saliva was found to be the preferred sample method.
The study is in collaboration with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.
A non-invasive and cost-effective solution
Dr Robert Felstead, Deputy Director of Healthcare Technologies at EPSRC said:
This research, which was supported by EPSRC, represents a significant breakthrough in the rapid and accurate quantitation of paracetamol.
Given the high incidence of paracetamol overdose and its severe consequences, this innovative technology offers a fast, non-invasive and cost-effective solution that can greatly enhance patient care and outcomes.
Dr Simon Maher, an expert in mass spectrometry technologies with the University of Liverpool’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics, said:
This study demonstrates successful testing of the new PA-MS test in a clinical environment and lays the foundation for advancing point-of-care testing across emergency and routine clinical settings.
This innovation represents a significant step forward in ambient ionisation mass spectrometry techniques, with the potential for broad application in clinical diagnostics.
Providing faster diagnosis
Professor Dan Hawcutt, a clinical pharmacologist and Director of Research at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, and Director of the NIHR Alder Hey Clinical Research Facility, said:
The speed, simplicity, and efficiency of this new technology has the potential to provide faster diagnosis, better patient outcomes, and cost savings for healthcare systems.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/new-saliva-test-can-rapidly-identify-paracetamol-overdose/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
UKRI developing new research data policy framework16/12/2024 10:25:00
New pan-UKRI research data policy framework will maximise the value of data arising from UKRI funding and support an open research and innovation culture.
BBSRC injects £20 million into long-term discovery research13/12/2024 11:15:00
BBSRC is backing four major research projects to help pioneer critical advances in healthy ageing, drug discovery and sustainable agriculture.
£2.4m for community flood, erosion and water quality projects13/12/2024 10:15:00
People affected by flooding, coastal erosion and water pollution will co-lead research projects to find natural ways to protect their communities.
Discovery science projects pave the way for future innovations09/12/2024 10:10:00
Research to improve the sense of touch in prosthetic arms and develop tests of blood clot formation and breakdown are among 100 new projects announced last week.
New data analysis tool will help insurance industry’s future02/12/2024 10:15:00
State-of-the-art software enabling insurance companies to judge with unprecedented accuracy how much cash to keep in the bank will help the industry thrive.
New ‘how-to guide’ for future rapid vaccine development02/12/2024 09:15:00
The process map will help researchers use lessons learned from COVID-19 to speed up new vaccine development and respond to epidemics and pandemics.
New scanner will save lives and transform medical research29/11/2024 11:20:00
A new network of scanners will drive drug discovery and diagnose patients with illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer’s and heart conditions earlier and faster.
First results from WEAVE reveal galaxy smashed up at 2m mph25/11/2024 10:10:00
In November 2024, the William Herschel Telescope Enhanced Area Velocity Explorer’s (WEAVE) first results were published.