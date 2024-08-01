Environment Agency
|Printable version
New scheme to improve habitat quality in Norfolk chalk stream
The Environment Agency and the Norfolk Rivers Trust has worked together on a project along a section of the River Glaven in North Norfolk.
The River Glaven is a chalk stream, that flows through North Norfolk into the North Sea, and its surrounding floodplain habitat. Chalk streams are a rare global habitat, with only 200 worldwide, mostly concentrated in southern England, which include 58 in East Anglia.
This 2 year project aimed to improve the condition and connectivity of the River Glaven floodplain, which in turn will enhance habitat diversity and benefit water quality. The Environment Agency provided £70k in funding, with an additional £60k contributed by our partners and in-kind donations.
The project involved restoring a river channel and meandering it through a dynamic mosaic of newly created floodplain wetlands. This will naturally filter the water, thereby improving its quality and reducing nutrient loading in the Glaven, recognised as both a priority habitat and a County Wildlife Site. The wetlands will also enhance water storage in high flows, providing natural flood management and increased ground infiltration.
Critically endangered eels, also frogs and egrets are among the wildlife already benefitting from the partnership project on the River Glaven. The creation of additional wetland habitats will continue to benefit numerous species, most notably the European Eel and Brown Trout, which are known to inhabit the area. Additionally, Non-Native Invasive Species (NNIS) management will be integral to the project, supporting existing management efforts within the catchment. Improving fish passage was also a key component of the feasibility assessment.
A drone shot of some of the Bayfield Wetlands. Credit: Josh Jaggard.
Amy Prendergast, a Catchment-Coordinator for Broadland and North Norfolk at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
We are thrilled to support this remarkable project near Bayfield to create wetland habitats and improve the River Glaven, a chalk stream. There are so many benefits to this work, including rewetting the site to support thriving wildlife, retaining water during high flows, and enhancing water quality.
Collaborating with the Norfolk Rivers Trust has enabled us to stretch the Water Environment Improvement Funding from the Environment Agency further, leveraging additional investments and funding sources for greater impact.
Jonah Tosney, Technical Director at Norfolk Rivers Trust, yesterday said:
We excavated an existing straight ditch, possibly an old course of the River Glaven, and meandered it through the floodplain to slow the flow of water. Old dredging embankments were removed from the river’s edge to restore the natural overflow onto the floodplain, and a series of new wetland pools and scrapes were also created to maximise wildlife benefits.
We look forward to the site further naturalising, with rough and varied vegetation encouraged through grazing practices. The enhanced habitat is already being used by frogs, eels, egrets and otters, which is really promising, and we hope additional species will move in such as water-voles and grass-snakes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-scheme-to-improve-habitat-quality-in-norfolk-chalk-stream
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor design completes second step of regulatory assessment30/07/2024 13:25:00
Rolls-Royce SMR Limited’s 470 MWe Small Modular Reactor design completes Step 2 of Generic Design Assessment (GDA).
Newquay farmer Salmon damages badger sett by dumping waste29/07/2024 15:20:00
William Salmon faces 'expensive lesson' including £21,500 for the conviction, a £72,000 confiscation order and around £250,000 for unpaid landfill tax.
Yorkshire man sentenced for operating illegal waste site29/07/2024 13:25:00
A man has been sentenced for operating an illegal waste site following a successful prosecution by the Environment Agency.
Teesside man fined for failing to clear illegal waste site26/07/2024 13:20:00
Illegal waste site: A man has been fined for failing to comply with a court order to clear waste the site after an investigation by the Environment Agency.
Helping communities in Folkestone be prepared for flash flooding25/07/2024 13:25:00
Are you flash flood ready? Environment Agency roadshow on 2 August a chance for public to prepare for flash flooding.
Work starts on flood embankment near Raynesway, Derby24/07/2024 11:15:00
The Environment Agency has started flood embankment work in the Raynesway area of Derby following on from the impacts of winter 2023/24.
Public drop-in events on flooding being held in Bulwell24/07/2024 10:10:10
Environment Agency and Nottingham City Council co-hosting two public drop-ins where residents and business owners can discuss impacts of flooding this winter.
Tougher regulation as data shows water companies underperforming23/07/2024 09:25:00
The Environment Agency has today (23 July 2024) published its annual report on the environmental performance of England’s nine water and sewerage companies during 2023.