New scheme to improve healthcare for veterans

Drive to improve awareness of veterans’ health needs goes nationwide.

Veterans and armed forces families are set to benefit from more tailored healthcare under a new GP scheme focused on the specific health challenges they may face following military service.

The General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme is now open to GP surgeries across Scotland following a successful pilot.

The scheme provides easy access training materials for GPs to help increase understanding of veterans’ needs and the range of healthcare support that can be provided. The specific issues faced by veterans and Armed Forces families will also set out in clinical case studies to help improve understanding among GPs.

Visiting Kirriemuir Medical Practice, which is one of the first to sign up to the scheme, Veterans Minister Graeme Dey yesterday said:

“This is an important step forward in providing more support and I encourage GP surgeries to find out more about this scheme. The pilot has already had a significant impact in helping veterans and armed forces families, and that will only increase as more GPs sign up. “We are working hard to support our veterans and armed forces community in Scotland. This is especially important at this time of year as we remember and recognise the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.” Kirriemuir Practice GP Scott Jamieson said: “As a Veteran myself I know first-hand some of the challenges that veterans and forces families can face. I want to encourage other GPs to get involved with the scheme which can make a real difference. “It's great to have helped develop and pilot this programme to ensure that the care we deliver is considerate to some of the unique challenges our Forces communities face.”

Background

The General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme has been developed jointly with NHS Scotland, NHS Highland and Scottish Government.

Participation in the scheme is voluntary and aims to improve awareness of the relevant support services available.