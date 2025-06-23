WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
New Scotland Climate Targets Set - WWF Scotland comment
Claire Daly, Head of Policy and Advocacy at WWF Scotland commented on new climate targets set by the Scottish Government [1]
“It’s good to see the Scottish Government has adopted the Climate Change Committee’s carbon budget and is reaffirming its commitment to reaching net zero climate emissions by 2045, transforming our economy, and improving the lives of people in Scotland.
“However, these commitments will remain merely lines on a page without strong action to back them up, including measures to support clean heating in our homes and the transition to more climate- and nature-friendly agriculture.
“Future generations cannot afford any more missed climate targets, and this carbon budget must be set for success with strong policies to reduce emissions.”
Notes to Editors
[1] Scottish Government press release : https://www.gov.scot/news/new-climate-targets-set/
