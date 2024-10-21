New Scottish benefit for pensioners

Pension Age Disability Payment launches in pilot locations

A new disability benefit for people of State Pension age opens today for new applications from people living in five local authority areas.

Pension Age Disability Payment is the 15th benefit administered by Social Security Scotland. It is for people of State Pension age and over who are disabled or have a long-term health condition that means they need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe; or are terminally ill

People who live in Argyll & Bute, Highland, Aberdeen City, Orkney and Shetland can now apply. The payment will be available across Scotland by 22 April next year.

It is not means-tested and is worth between £290 and £434 a month depending on the needs of the person who gets it.

Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance in Scotland, which is delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). People do not need to apply separately as their award will automatically be moved to Social Security Scotland, starting early 2025.

There is a separate fast-track application process for people who are terminally ill and eligible people will be entitled to the higher rate of payment regardless of how long they have had a terminal illness.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“As people continue to face a cost of living crisis it is more important than ever that older disabled people across Scotland get all the financial support they are entitled to. “Today we are launching Pension Age Disability Payment, our 15th benefit, in five locations before it is rolled out across Scotland later next year. “This new benefit has been developed by listening to older disabled people and we have made many changes, including making it easier for them to nominate someone to support them in their engagement with Social Security Scotland, something they told us was important to them. “I would encourage anyone who thinks they are eligible for Pension Age Disability Payment to apply. It’s important they get the money they need to help them look after themselves, stay safe and get support to live with the dignity and respect that we all deserve as we get older.”

Debbie Horne, Scotland Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Independent Age, said:

“We welcome today’s launch of Pension Age Disability Payment in the first five local authority areas. Support for the costs related to disability while in later life are an essential part of our social security system and a vital part of enabling dignity and independence as we age. “Putting dignity and respect at the heart of how the payment is delivered is essential. We hope changes made to the payment, such as making it simpler for people at the end of their life to get support, result in an improved experience for older people applying for the payment in Scotland. “We encourage all older people living in the pilot areas who may be eligible for Pension Age Disability Payment to apply, or get in touch with an independent advice service, such as Independent Age, who can help to ensure older people in Scotland receive all of the support they are entitled to.”

Tommy Campbell, Executive Committee member at The Scottish Pensioners’ Forum and poverty campaigner said: