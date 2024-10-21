Scottish Government
|Printable version
New Scottish benefit for pensioners
Pension Age Disability Payment launches in pilot locations
A new disability benefit for people of State Pension age opens today for new applications from people living in five local authority areas.
Pension Age Disability Payment is the 15th benefit administered by Social Security Scotland. It is for people of State Pension age and over who are disabled or have a long-term health condition that means they need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe; or are terminally ill
People who live in Argyll & Bute, Highland, Aberdeen City, Orkney and Shetland can now apply. The payment will be available across Scotland by 22 April next year.
It is not means-tested and is worth between £290 and £434 a month depending on the needs of the person who gets it.
Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance in Scotland, which is delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). People do not need to apply separately as their award will automatically be moved to Social Security Scotland, starting early 2025.
There is a separate fast-track application process for people who are terminally ill and eligible people will be entitled to the higher rate of payment regardless of how long they have had a terminal illness.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
“As people continue to face a cost of living crisis it is more important than ever that older disabled people across Scotland get all the financial support they are entitled to.
“Today we are launching Pension Age Disability Payment, our 15th benefit, in five locations before it is rolled out across Scotland later next year.
“This new benefit has been developed by listening to older disabled people and we have made many changes, including making it easier for them to nominate someone to support them in their engagement with Social Security Scotland, something they told us was important to them.
“I would encourage anyone who thinks they are eligible for Pension Age Disability Payment to apply. It’s important they get the money they need to help them look after themselves, stay safe and get support to live with the dignity and respect that we all deserve as we get older.”
Debbie Horne, Scotland Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Independent Age, said:
“We welcome today’s launch of Pension Age Disability Payment in the first five local authority areas. Support for the costs related to disability while in later life are an essential part of our social security system and a vital part of enabling dignity and independence as we age.
“Putting dignity and respect at the heart of how the payment is delivered is essential. We hope changes made to the payment, such as making it simpler for people at the end of their life to get support, result in an improved experience for older people applying for the payment in Scotland.
“We encourage all older people living in the pilot areas who may be eligible for Pension Age Disability Payment to apply, or get in touch with an independent advice service, such as Independent Age, who can help to ensure older people in Scotland receive all of the support they are entitled to.”
Tommy Campbell, Executive Committee member at The Scottish Pensioners’ Forum and poverty campaigner said:
“The Scottish Pensioners’ Forum, and other organisations, worked extensively with the Scottish Government and Social Security Scotland to help develop a fairer and more just application system for pensioners with disabilities and more complex needs in Scotland.
“We support many people of Stage Pension age and over with long-term health conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and arthritis who would really benefit from this financial support.
“We hope that the roll out of this pilot programme over the coming months will demonstrate and deliver on this.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-scottish-benefit-for-pensioners/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202421/10/2024 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
Scottish Economic Insights - October 202421/10/2024 12:05:00
Provides further analysis and insights on the economic themes presented in the monthly Scottish Economic Bulletin.
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202418/10/2024 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission – Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings18/10/2024 12:05:00
Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings, by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).
Infrastructure Investment Plan 2021-22 to 2025-26 Major capital projects progress update (August 2024)17/10/2024 13:05:00
The following information relates to projects with a capital value of £5 million or more which are at the outline business case (or equivalent) approved stage or beyond.
Humanitarian aid for Middle East17/10/2024 12:05:00
Emergency donation of £250,000 to support relief efforts.
Supporting inclusive education in Africa16/10/2024 15:10:00
Funding to help women and girls as well as children with disabilities.
Scottish Milk and Healthy Snack Scheme and the Scottish School Milk Scheme: data collection15/10/2024 12:05:00
Analysis of data collected on the operation of the Scottish Milk and Healthy Snack Scheme and local authority school milk schemes to support the new Scottish School Milk Subsidy Scheme.