New Scottish benefit to replace DLA

Work underway to move the benefits of over 66,000 people by end of year

Disability Living Allowance for adults is being replaced by a new Scottish benefit.

Work has begun to move the benefit awards of over 66,000 people to Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance.

The new benefit will now be paid by Social Security Scotland instead of the Department for Work and Pensions.

There will be no gaps in payments or reductions in the support people get because of the transfer.

People getting DLA do not need to do anything as the transfer will happen automatically.

Social Security Scotland will send letters to let people know when their benefit is being moved and another when the move is complete. The transfer process will take four to eight weeks.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville, yesterday said:

“I am pleased work has begun to transfer the benefit awards of every adult in Scotland currently getting DLA to our new benefit. “I want to reassure people affected that their payments will transfer safely and securely, with no gaps or reductions to the support they receive. “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring everyone gets the financial support they’re entitled to and this has not changed following the UK Government’s announcement on welfare.”

Background

Scottish Adult DLA was introduced to provide support for adults who were still getting DLA on 21 March 2025. Like DLA for adults, it is not open to new applications.

People born after 8 April 1948 can choose to apply for Adult Disability Payment after their transfer to Scottish Adult DLA is complete.

Social Security Scotland recommends anyone thinking of doing this to get independent advice on which benefit is best for them as some people might be better off on one benefit than the other.

Once a decision has been made on their application for Adult Disability Payment they cannot return to Scottish Adult DLA.

Adults of working age who are newly in need of disability support can apply for Adult Disability Payment.

Pensioners can apply for Pension Age Disability Payment, the replacement for Attendance Allowance, in most of Scotland.

Where Pension Age Disability Payment is not yet available, pensioners can apply for Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions.