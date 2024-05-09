Cabinet to drive progress on key challenges for Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney has announced a new Scottish Cabinet to help drive real and urgent progress in eradicating child poverty, driving economic growth, and tackling the climate emergency.

The Cabinet of eleven, with a majority of women, is as follows:

Kate Forbes, the youngest-ever Deputy First Minister, will take on the Economy portfolio and responsibility for Gaelic

Shona Robison remains in Cabinet with responsibility for Finance and Local Government

Jenny Gilruth remains Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills

Angela Constance remains Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs

Màiri McAllan remains in Cabinet with responsibility for Net Zero and Energy

Fiona Hyslop remains Cabinet Secretary for Transport

Neil Gray remains Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care

Shirley-Anne Somerville remains Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice

Angus Robertson remains Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture

Mairi Gougeon remains Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands

The First Minister said:

“Ahead of my appointment as First Minister, I committed to working collaboratively across the Parliament to address the pressing issues facing the people of Scotland.

“With that in mind, I have selected a Cabinet team that blends experience and energy, with a strong focus on the priorities my Government will pursue – eradicating child poverty, driving economic growth, meeting climate obligations and investing in our vital public services.

“My overriding priority will be to work to eradicate child poverty in Scotland, an issue on which real progress has been made through measures such as the Scottish Child Payment. The Government I lead will maximise every lever at our disposal to tackle the scourge of poverty in our country.

“A strong economy supports the delivery of services on which people depend – health, education, housing, and transport – and so each of these areas are aligned to distinct roles in my Cabinet, with a focus on ensuring people see their lives improve as a result of the actions of their Scottish Government.

“I believe that Scotland’s future is best served as an independent country – but I recognise more people need to be convinced of that before independence can be achieved. My Cabinet will also focus efforts on reaching out to those who remain unconvinced, with respect and courtesy, to ensure that the people of Scotland have the democratic right to choose their own future.”

Background

Cabinet and Ministers - https://www.gov.scot/about/who-runs-government/cabinet-and-ministers/

Individuals who are newly appointed to Cabinet will be Cabinet Secretaries-designate until their appointment is formally agreed to by Parliament and approved by His Majesty King Charles III.

Other ministerial appointments will be announced in due course.

Parliament will be asked to approve the new Cabinet appointment on Thursday.