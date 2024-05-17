Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
New Secure School to protect public and cut crime
Serious young offenders will be turned away from gangs and knife crime through rigorous education and training at the country’s first Secure School.
- new secure school to get young offenders away from crime set to open
- bespoke curriculum and training to equip offenders for law-abiding adulthood
- based on international research and recommendation of Prisons Inspector
Prisons and Probation Minister Edward Argar visited the school in Rochester, Kent, yesterday (16 May 2024) to see how this new approach to youth justice will turn young offenders into law-abiding adults when it opens in the coming weeks.
Thanks to sustained efforts by this government to tackle crime by children, there has been an 82% drop in the number of young offenders in youth custody since 2010.
But the few hundred children left have complex needs, such as serious mental health problems and poor education, and have often committed serious offences.
Oasis Restore Secure School will put education and healthcare at the heart of steering young offenders away from gangs and knife crime.
The design is based on international research which shows that smaller settings, high-quality education and healthcare, plus a specialised workforce of teachers and youth workers are the key to successfully turning the lives of young people in custody around.
This new approach was recommended by the now Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, who conducted a wholesale review of youth justice while chair of the Youth Justice Board.
Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Chalk, said:
This multi-million-pound investment marks a major step change in our approach to youth detention.
By prioritising intensive education, this Secure School will put the rehabilitation of young offenders front and centre, helping to break the cycle of crime.
The Secure School will be home to up to 49 children at any one time – both boys and girls - and every young offender will be enrolled in formal education or training and encouraged into further study or secure employment on release.
Staff will be trained to offer one-to-one learning support and they will set challenging targets in core academic subjects such as English and Maths. Ofsted inspectors will hold the establishment to the same standards as all other schools and secure children’s homes nationwide, ensuring the highest possible standards.
Young offenders will also be trained in workshops designed to give them the qualifications necessary to go straight into employment or further study on release, including barbering, design technology and catering.
Placement decisions will be made internally by the Youth Custody Service in the usual way, subjected to thorough risk assessments and with safety at the forefront of the process.
Young people will be supervised by highly trained staff and the secure site has the same rigorous security procedures as other custodial settings for children.
The Rev Steve Chalke MBE, Founder of Oasis, said:
Oasis Restore represents a revolution in youth justice – a revolution that’s built on both science and experience.
The core principle behind the Secure School and the work of our staff team is an unshakeable commitment to the belief that the only way to create positive change for the young people we serve, as well as to make our streets and communities safer, is to ensure that restoration sits at the very heart of the youth custodial system. That is our privilege and our task.
The school’s core focus on getting troubled young people into jobs or further education is part of the government’s ambitious plan to drive down reoffending.
Notes to editors
- Secure schools will be inspected by Ofsted, supported by the Care Quality Commission, covering education, care and health.
- The rooms in the school are fitted with the latest secure in-room technology which will allow children to continue homework and projects in their rooms and contact their families to maintain crucial ties that are proven to cut reoffending.
- Over the last decade (2010 to 2024) we have seen an 82% percent fall in children (under 18s only) in custody. The average youth custody population has fallen in each of the last five years, and in the year ending March 2024 it decreased by 2.5% compared to the previous year. This was 65% lower than the year ending March 2014. However, reoffending rates are not where they should be. Of the children released from custody in the year ending March 2021, 59.8% reoffended, with the overall proven reoffending rate increasing to 32.2%.
- Find out more about Oasis Restore on their website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-secure-school-to-protect-public-and-cut-crime
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Proposals to make it easier for child sex abuse victims to bring civil claims16/05/2024 09:05:00
Plans to make it easier and less traumatic for victims of child sexual abuse to bring historic claims through the civil courts have been unveiled by the government yesterday (15 May 2024).
UK Government working hand in hand with Australia to promote trade in legal and tech services14/05/2024 16:12:00
Legal and technology professionals on opposite sides of the world are set to benefit from bolstered connections between the UK and Australia through the UK Government’s GREAT Legal Services campaign’s latest programme of events.
Government backs record numbers of female offenders into work14/05/2024 15:15:15
More female offenders than ever recorded before are in work 6 months after their release from prison as a direct result of government action – cutting crime and keeping the public safe.
Child rapists to automatically have parental responsibility stripped10/05/2024 17:20:00
Vile abusers who rape a child will have their own parental responsibilities automatically removed under new laws.
International law must be “fit for the challenges of 21st century”09/05/2024 16:20:00
International law must remain in lockstep with the changing 21st century world and the needs of citizens or face irrelevance the Lord Chancellor, Alex Chalk, will stress to the G7’s justice leaders today (9 May 2024).
Pioneering free therapy pilot to support jurors08/05/2024 14:10:00
First-of-its-kind counselling and 24/7 support for jurors following difficult cases.
Commissioner of the Law Commission of England and Wales reappointed02/05/2024 09:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the reappointment of Professor Penney Lewis as a Commissioner of the Law Commission of England and Wales.
Act now to claim dormant funds held by the Court Funds Office: 1 month to go!01/05/2024 12:05:00
Don’t lose your opportunity to claim Unclaimed Court Money. The rules are changing and only 1 month remains to claim funds that have been held for 30 years or more.