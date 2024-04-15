Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
New select committee proposed to provide scrutiny of highly confidential spending
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today calls for the establishment of a new select committee, to consider sound financial practice and value for money in sensitive areas which are outside the remit of the statutory Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament.
In a report published today, the Committee cautions that there are a number of scrutiny gaps relating to sensitive Government expenditure. Two such areas are the defence nuclear enterprise and the UK's Special Forces.
The PAC warns that, extrapolating from government performance elsewhere, it is likely that there are problems with poor delivery or project performance which Parliament can neither see nor exercise positive influence over.
The report recommends the new select committee be established as soon as possible, and before the dissolution of the current Parliament.
It further recommends that the new committee, provided with the assistance of the National Audit Office, should have the specific remit of considering sound financial practice and value for money in some important but sensitive areas of expenditure outside the remit or practical working arrangements of the Defence Select Committee, Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy and the Intelligence and Security Committee.
Chair's comment
Dame Meg Hillier MP, Chair of the Committee, said:
“Parliament must no longer see through a glass darkly on whether value for money is being secured on confidential expenditure. There are of course sound reasons why certain areas of spending must be examined in a manner appropriate to their sensitivity. Such sensitivity is all the more reason why the processes around its scrutiny should be made robust. A new select committee would address the current gaps in how such matters are scrutinised, and the PAC would be pleased to work with the government to take this proposal forward.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/127/public-accounts-committee/news/200897/new-select-committee-proposed-to-provide-scrutiny-of-highly-confidential-spending/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government should learn lessons from pandemic to improve communications and counter misinformation12/04/2024 15:05:00
Scientists working across government should be allowed and encouraged to take on a wider public facing role in the media to combat the spread of misinformation, a report from MPs says today.
MPs call for copyright changes and new champion for freelancers to improve precarious pay and working conditions in creative industries10/04/2024 13:05:00
Many successful musicians, actors, writers and visual artists are struggling to make a living due to gaps in copyright protection, a lack of support for freelancers and unpredictable returns from music streaming, MPs warn today.
Equity in cricket: ECB must closely monitor Yorkshire to ensure no return to ‘business as usual’, MPs say05/04/2024 14:05:00
The ECB must closely monitor Yorkshire CCC to ensure there is no return to the ‘business as usual’ that allowed a culture of discrimination to take root and thrive at the club, MPs say today.
Government must clamp down on unregulated canine fertility clinics and unlicensed pet breeders, say MPs05/04/2024 12:25:00
The EFRA Committee wants the Government to address the fact that more than half of the puppies entering the market come from unlicensed breeders, and is today calling for a list of licensed breeders to be made public, and a change in the licensing regulations so as to include breeders of two or more litters a year, in order to counter low welfare breeding practices and provide assurance to buyers.
Committee urges Government to hold aviation industry accountable for emissions reductions04/04/2024 14:05:00
The Environmental Audit Committee has urged the Government to hold the aviation industry accountable for its proposed emissions reductions, as it publishes the Government’s response to its report on net zero aviation.
Shared ownership is failing to deliver an affordable route to homeownership, say MPs28/03/2024 16:05:00
Shared ownership schemes are drastically failing to deliver an affordable route to homeownership for too many people and subject buyers to rising rents, uncapped service charges, and a disproportionate exposure to repair and maintenance costs, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Thursday).
MPs call for statutory sick pay reform to address inadequate financial support for workers most in need28/03/2024 14:30:00
Statutory sick pay (SSP) is failing to provide enough support for those who most need financial help when ill and should be increased and made more widely available, MPs say today.
WEC calls on Ministers to ‘radically increase’ sexual health services funding amid ‘red flag’ STI data on young people27/03/2024 15:15:00
The Government has “failed to heed” warnings over adequately funding sexual health services amid “deeply concerning” data on STIs in young people, the Women and Equalities Committee has said.
MPs call for new regulatory approach to secure thriving future for defined benefit pension schemes26/03/2024 16:25:00
Changes to proposed regulation and improvements in governance standards are urgently needed to ensure private sector defined benefit (DB) pension schemes remain an active and thriving part of the pensions landscape and work in the best interest of scheme members, MPs say today.