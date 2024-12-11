New sexual harassment law and workplace Christmas parties: What employers need to know

Sexual harassment at work can happen at any time. Risk can be heightened during the festive season, with workplace Christmas parties meaning staff socialising outside of work at night, often while drinking alcohol.

The Worker Protection Act 2023 preventative duty means employers must take reasonable steps to protect their staff from being sexually harassed at work – whether they are attending a work Christmas party or working at one.

Workplace parties are opportunities for colleagues to come together to celebrate the festivities and their hard work over the year. If you’re an employer, you don’t need to cancel your Christmas activities to comply with the law, but you do need to take steps to address the possibility of sexual harassment occurring.

Here are the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s top three steps employers should take as this year’s festivities begin: