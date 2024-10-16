New simplified agreement, providing greater flexibility for travel, accommodation and venue services procurement, goes live

We’re pleased to announce our new consolidated commercial agreement to provide flexible end-to-end travel and accommodation solutions to the public sector, is now live.

Travel, Transport, Accommodation and Venue Solutions [RM6342] consolidates 2 existing CCS agreements – Travel and Venue Solutions [RM6217], which is due to expire on 13 December 2024, and Public Sector Global Travel and Venue Solutions [RM6164], which expired in June 2024 – creating the first comprehensive CCS agreement within this sector.

The agreement will provide a complete range of fully negotiated fares and rates for rail, air travel and accommodation as well as event services (including venue finding and hiring) and other travel support services. The scope has been increased to include an expanded range of ad-hoc ground transport services, for example, non-emergency ambulances, rail replacement buses and pre-booked transport services such as vehicle hire.

Following extensive market engagement the customer journey has been simplified to offer buyers the opportunity to source a comprehensive solution through a single supplier on one Lot – reducing the need to separate their requirements across multiple lots and implementation time.

The remaining 3 Lots on the agreement can also be used by customers to procure the services they need across our range of approved suppliers. This includes, for the first time, a dedicated Lot offering the booking of exclusive and non-exclusive use accommodation and venues for civilian cohorts, such as rough sleepers, who are under the care of a public sector organisation. Buyers here can also benefit from additional support services if required, such as welfare or security services.

Helen MacCarthy, Commercial Director, Corporate at CCS said:

This agreement will give public sector organisations increased choice and value in how they meet their travel and accommodation needs. It is a prime example of how CCS provides customers with swift and easy access through leading technology to solutions at best market pricing.

Travel, Transport, Accommodation and Venue Solutions will run for 3 years, with the option to extend by a further year. The agreement will be made up of 4 Lots:

Lot 1: UK and Overseas-Booked Business Travel, Approved Civilian Programmes and Emergency Response Solutions

Lot 2: UK-Booked National and International Business Travel

Lot 3: Venue-Find and Supporting Services for Meetings, Conferences and Events

Lot 4: Accommodation and Venues for Approved Civilian Programmes

This agreement will continue to be compliant under Public Contract Regulations 2015 following the introduction of the Procurement Regulations 2024.

Benefits and innovations

a wide range of additional supporting services for temporary and emergency accommodation, including welfare and security staff and translation services

solutions to facilitate fully virtual, digital or hybrid meetings and events as well as fully in-person events

continued provision of vital emergency services for UK and overseas citizens, including repatriation and evacuation

coverage of UK and overseas points of sale to cater for public sector buyers with a global presence

Find out more

To find out more about Travel, Transport, Accommodation and Venue Solutions visit the agreement webpage or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk / 0345 410 2222.

Don’t forget, you can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.