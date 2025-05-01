techUK
New Smart Appliance Standards Empower UK Consumers to Cut Energy Bills and Embrace Flexibility
The UK Government has introduced new regulations mandating that certain smart energy appliances–such as heat pumps, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and battery storage systems–be sold with smart functionality. This initiative aims to help consumers reduce energy bills and support a more flexible, efficient electricity system.
These measures, part of the government's Clean Power Action Plan, enable appliances to respond to real-time energy price signals, allowing usage during off-peak times when electricity is cheaper. For instance, EV owners can save approximately £332 annually by charging their vehicles overnight using time-of-use tariffs.
Additionally, the standards require that smart appliances be interoperable across different energy suppliers, preventing consumers from being locked into specific tariffs and promoting market competition.
Energy Minister Michael Shanks emphasised that these standards are designed to "put more money in people’s pockets" by facilitating access to cheaper energy deals.
This policy benefits individual households and contributes to national energy efficiency goals by reducing peak demand and the need for additional infrastructure.
techUK's Perspective on New Smart Appliance Standards
techUK welcomes the UK Government's introduction of new standards for energy-smart appliances, viewing them as a significant advancement towards a more flexible, secure, and consumer-centric energy system.
The implementation of standards such as PAS 1878 and PAS 1879 is pivotal in ensuring that smart appliances are interoperable, secure, and capable of participating in demand-side response (DSR) services. This interoperability is essential for fostering innovation and competition within the energy sector, enabling consumers to benefit from a wider range of smart energy solutions.
Moreover, the importance of integrating cybersecurity and data privacy measures within these standards is to protect consumers and maintain trust in smart technologies. We also advocate for continued collaboration between industry stakeholders and the government to refine these standards, ensuring they remain adaptable to technological advancements and evolving consumer needs.
For more details, visit the official announcement here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/new-smart-appliance-standards-empower-uk-consumers-to-cut-energy-bills-and-embrace-flexibility.html
