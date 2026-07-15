Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
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New social media curfews and crackdown on addictive features to better protect 16- and 17-year-olds online
Default overnight curfews and addictive features to be switched off automatically to protect 16 and 17-year-olds on social media
- Nighttime curfews to be set by default and features that get teens hooked onto social media to be automatically switched off for 16- and 17-year-olds
- Measures look to protect the next generation, ensuring that when kids turn 16, they don’t face a cliff edge of being exposed to the most addictive features online
- Tech Secretary also looks at measures to strengthen protections for kids on AI services, including mandatory breaks for U-18s and restrictions on chatbots that offer mental health advice
Default overnight curfews from midnight to 6am will be switched on for 16 and 17-year-olds on social media apps, as the government takes further action to back parents and protect the next generation online.
Features that can keep users scrolling for longer - such as videos that automatically play one after another and feeds that continually serve up personalised content - will also be switched off by default for older teenagers.
Following the government’s once-in-a-generation ban on social media services for under-16s from Spring next year, these measures will help ensure there is no cliff edge in protections as young people move into their later teenage years.
The new protections strike a balance between giving older teenagers greater safeguards online while still allowing them to change their own settings if they wish.
Today’s measures follow a first-of-its-kind Government pilot involving more than 300 teenagers and parents across the UK, with families reporting that overnight curfews quickly became part of their routine and helped improve sleep and concentration.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said:
Our consultation provided a clear message from parents and teenagers alike - even as young people gain greater independence at 16, they should still be protected from the most addictive online features that can have a harmful impact on their wellbeing.
These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends, all of which are fundamental to building a happy, healthy and fulfilling adult life.
We want young people to enjoy the benefits of technology while having the tools to make the online world a place where they can thrive.
Alongside the new protections for social media, the Technology Secretary intends to bring forward a package of measures to help children use AI chatbots safely. These will include:
- Regular breaks for under-18s using chatbots, encouraging healthier online habits.
- Working with regulators and across government to address services that provide dangerous, misleading or unverified mental health advice. Ministers will consider all options, including banning chatbots that pose a serious threat to children.
Alongside these protections, the Government will publish new guidance for children, parents and guardians on how to use AI safely and confidently by expanding the Kids Online Safety Hub.
Media literacy skills will also be bolstered in schools, through new RSHE (Relationships, Sex, and Health Education) classes and an updated National Curriculum, which will teach children to navigate new types of technology including artificial intelligence and AI chatbots, identify mis- and disinformation as well as violent and misogynistic content.
Notes to editors:
- The first set of regulations on the social media restrictions will be laid before Parliament by the end of this year, with measures expected to come into force in spring 2027, alongside robust implementation and enforcement.
- The full stats on the report on social media restrictions can be found here.
- The full stats on the age assurance and circumvention report can be found here
- To bolster media literacy skills in schools, from September, RSHE (Relationships, Sex, and Health Education) classes will cover critical thinking about new types of technology including artificial intelligence and AI chatbots.
- Children will also be taught about mis and disinformation, how to identify misogynistic or violent online content, and to understand that online content can present a distorted picture of the world.
- From September 2028, the National Curriculum will embed media literacy across subjects, alongside strengthened English and History content to analyse sources and spot bias, and an enhanced computing curriculum covering AI, data science, and technological bias.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-social-media-curfews-and-crackdown-on-addictive-features-to-better-protect-16-and-17-year-olds-online
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