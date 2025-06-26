New solar facility will provide green power for the Tube, improving biodiversity and create new green jobs

EDF Renewables UK, through its subsidiary Longfield Solar Energy Farm Limited, has been awarded a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to provide clean solar energy to TfL

EDF Renewables UK to begin construction work on a new solar farm in Longfield, Essex, from next year, providing green energy to the Tube, as well as decarbonising the National Grid and increasing its capacity. When completed, the facility is expected to supply 80 GWh of clean electricity to TfL annually, which is the equivalent of powering more than 29,000 homes[1]

The project is set to improve local biodiversity and support new, green jobs both directly and in the supply chain bringing economic benefits to the wider region

TfL to green the Tube network further by securing up to 70 per cent of electricity use from renewable sources through future PPAs as part of its broader energy purchase strategy to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity supply by 2030

The announcement comes as the Mayor launches a new climate finance taskforce, to unlock the £75bn into the city needed to make the Mayor's ambitious target of net zero by 2030

Transport for London (TfL) has appointed EDF Renewables UK, through its subsidiary Longfield Solar Energy Farm Limited, to generate and deliver green electricity via a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) over 15 years. The contract will see a new solar facility built in Longfield, Essex, and renewable energy generated for the Tube. The facility will also support the decarbonisation of the National Grid and increase its renewable energy capacity.

The new solar farm will provide approximately 20 per cent of its output to TfL, which is about 80 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year, or 1,200 GWh collectively over 15 years - this amount of clean electricity could run the entire Tube network for a year [2] or power both the DLR and Tram network for 15 years. Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and, when completed, could contribute circa 400 GWh per year to the national grid towards the end of the decade. Over the 15-year duration of supply under the contract, TfL expects to save over 28,000 tonnes of carbon - equivalent to 33,300 one-way trips between London and NYC - in its operations. As London's largest single consumer of electricity, using around 1.6TWh per annum, the contract also guarantees generated renewable power to TfL at a fixed price, protecting TfL against market volatility and potential disruptions.

The approximately 400-hectare solar facility, for which EDF Renewables UK secured the planning permission from the Department of State for Energy, Security and Net Zero in June 2023 as part of the government's mission of delivering a clean grid by 2030, will transform the current lower-quality of farmland [3]. The newly built facility will incorporate the planting of trees and hedgerows, and allow for natural regeneration, which will make the surrounding environment more habitable, attracting a greater number of species of plants and animals and expanding the variety of wildlife in the area. It is expected to result in a positive biodiversity net gain of 87.1 per cent, which is significantly higher than the 10 per cent legal requirement under the Environment Act 2021, helping to support the local area's plants and animals and meet local biodiversity commitments. Looking after nature and protecting the environment are key criteria in TfL's contracts, aligned to TfL's wider goals to be greener, more sustainable and well-adapted to climate change.

By leveraging TfL's purchasing power, the PPA contributes to energy security and confidence that will stimulate the renewable energy industry within Great Britain to generate energy from new purpose-built facilities and further decarbonise the central grid. This new partnership will also give a boost to the wider UK economy by creating green jobs in construction and operation at the site and just as many locally from local economic activity in the east and southeast of England. TfL's entry into the PPA enables wider development and construction of large-scale renewable asset, which will also enhance the security of the UK's clean energy supply.

The energy required to power transport in London is equivalent to the electricity consumed by around 420,000 homes [4], which equates to 12 per cent of homes across the capital. TfL's long term Energy Purchasing Strategy is to purchase up to 70 per cent of the total electricity it needs through PPAs, with the remainder mainly through a flexible green tariff. This will contribute to the wider ambition to use 100 per cent renewable source electricity across TfL's operations by 2030, and support the Mayor's goal for London to be a net zero carbon city by 2030.

This purchasing commitment comes on the same day the Mayor launched a new climate finance taskforce, chaired by Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas of the Green Finance Institute and made up of both investors and enablers of investment in climate projects to help to unlock billions of long-term, flexible private finance.

Sadiq Khan, The Mayor of London, said: "London is already a world leader when it comes to addressing the climate crisis, so it's only right that we continue blazing this trail when it comes to our transport system. This new agreement will enable us to power our transport network with clean, green, renewable energy and reduce TfL's carbon emissions as we continue building a greener and better London for everyone."

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, said: "As one of the largest electricity consumers in the UK, we are absolutely committed to doing what we can to decarbonise London through clean, renewable energy sources. This PPA is a landmark moment for us as this agreement enables EDF Renewables UK to invest in a brand new facility for clean electricity supply for our Tube network and GB's grid - a significant step in our mission to make all our services powered this way by 2030 and a new green era for the Tube.

"We are using our purchasing power to make public transport the most environmentally sustainable choice Londoners can make. By giving EDFR the security to invest in new renewable energy sources in the UK, we are also creating new green jobs, improving the local biodiversity and wildlife, and stimulating the national economy. This will open doors to more public-private approaches to further accelerate the decarbonisation of GB's grid."

Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK, said: "We are proud to partner with TfL on this PPA, which marks a significant step forward for the delivery of our Longfield solar farm. This agreement is built upon our shared commitment to sustainability and investing in clean energy, helping to power essential public services with low-carbon electricity and support the UK's journey to net zero."

Michael Shanks MP, Energy Minister, said: "Very welcome news to see TfL making huge strides to power its network with clean, homegrown energy - supporting local jobs whilst reducing their emissions.

"Getting more solar on the grid supports our clean energy mission and Plan for Change - ending our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets, boosting our energy security, and bringing down bills for good."

Rollo Maschietto, Interim Head of Power at the REA (Renewable Energy Association), said: "This is exactly the kind of leadership we need from major public bodies to unlock investment in clean energy infrastructure. TfL is helping to bring forward large-scale UK solar - the cheapest and quickest form of new electricity generation. The more solar we deploy, the lower bills will be and the less exposed we'll be to volatile fossil fuel markets. This is a blueprint for how the public sector can get behind the energy transition while supporting green jobs and strengthening our energy security."

Rachel Cary, Head of Industrial Strategy at Energy UK, said: "It's great to see Energy UK member EDF partnering with Transport for London (TfL) to deliver locally sourced solar energy - a great example of how collaboration can help power London's vital public transport network sustainably.

"As transport remains the UK's highest-emitting sector, projects like this play a crucial role in cutting emissions while supporting local economic growth and creating green jobs.

"Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are a powerful tool to unlock investment in renewables. They help reduce system costs, improve air quality, and offer organisations like TfL long-term price stability - all while accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more secure energy system."

TfL is expanding its renewable energy portfolio by launching a tender for a delivery partner to work collaboratively to develop purpose-built solar farms to connect to the London Underground network. In the long term these private wire schemes could generate up to 64 megawatts (MW) of electricity for the network, which is approximately five per cent of the electricity needed to run the Tube network. The outcome of the tender will be announced once the process completes.

