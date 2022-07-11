New Solicitor General appointed

The Prime Minister has appointed Edward Timpson CBE MP as Solicitor General for England and Wales.

With the Attorney General, the Solicitor General oversees the work of the Law Officers’ Departments, which include the Crown Prosecution Service, the Serious Fraud Office, the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

The Solicitor General also carries out a number of functions in the public interest—such as considering whether to refer unduly lenient sentences to the Court of Appeal—and taking action when there has been a contempt of court. These functions are carried out independently of the Solicitor’s role as a Government minister.

Commenting on his appointment, the Solicitor General, Edward Timpson CBE MP, recently said:

I am honoured to have been appointed as Solicitor General for England and Wales. One of my first priorities is to continue the Government’s work in rebuilding confidence in our criminal justice system—particularly for victims. I look forward to working with the Attorney General, Government lawyers and the Civil Service to play my part in making the law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution.

Notes

Edward Timpson CBE was appointed as Solicitor General on 7 July 2022 by the Prime Minister.

Edward was elected as MP for Eddisbury in 2019, having previously served as MP for Crewe & Nantwich from 2008 to 2017.

He has also served as:

Minister of State for Vulnerable Children & Families at the Department for Education (2016 to 2017)

Minster of State for Children & Families (2015 to 2016)

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children & Families (2012 to 2015)

Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Home Secretary (2010 to 2012)

Chair of CAFCASS (2018 to 2019)

Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel (2018 to 2020)

And was also: