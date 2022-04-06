New solution: NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services

Solution overview

NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services commenced on 1 April 2022 and includes the supply of meters, registration of meters, maintenance of meters, and associated communications requirements. The solution covers the supply of new meters where the result of the maintenance services identifies a requirement to do so or at the end of asset life.

Appointed supplier

The new solution is delivered by sole-supplier Western Power Distribution Smart Metering.

The benefits

NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services delivers the following benefits to public sector buyers:

Quick and cost-effective way of appointing a Meter Operator

COP 2, COP 3, COP 5 and COP 10 availability

Coverage of meters types - standard, multi utility and export

Fulfills the legal requirement that all sites operating in the Electricity Half Hourly Market have an appointed meter operator (MOP)

This framework is accredited by the Meter Operator’s Code of Practice Agreement (MOCOPA) to provide services to contracting authorities

Provision is for national usage, therefore supports Contracting Authorities with dispersed portfolios

Access to ancillary services for Meter Operator Services for export meters, sub-metering and meters for Electric Vehicle charging stations

Click here to find out more and request further information.